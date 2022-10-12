KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Imagine wondering what life will throw at you next. Your father was killed in the line of duty when you were around 4 years old. Now you’ve learned you may lose the love of your life and the mother of your 8-year-old daughter to stage 4B cervical cancer. On top of that your two-income family has quickly been brought to a single-income family without time to prepare.

