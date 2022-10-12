Read full article on original website
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi
Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
Jon Thomas Denney
Jon Thomas Denney, 65, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957. He married Tracey Bever on Nov. 10, 1984. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Denney of Wabash; two children, Zac (Ashley) Denney and Zoe Denney, both of Fort Wayne; father, Donald Denney of Wabash; brother, Michael (Terri) Denney of Wabash; and his sister, Jane (John) DeJong of Granger.
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
Rev. Merle Holden
The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, Nappanee, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Dec. 13, 1945. He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971; she survives. Merle is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, Angola; and one brother, Richard Holden, Lake...
Vernell Flower
Vernell Flower, 79, of Plymouth, IN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home in Plymouth, IN. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
Robert ‘Bob’ Lewis Wulliman — PENDING
Robert “Bob” Lewis Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in his home in Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Shirley A. Freels
Shirley A. Freels, 86, Rochester, died at 12:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester. She was born July 2, 1936.. Survivors are her husband, Gene Freels of Rochester; daughter, Donna Burwick and husband Ed Fincher of Rochester; son, Steve Freels of Rochester; and his companion, Presuis Betts of Logansport; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Jacob A. Miller
Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
Myracle Jade Manns — PENDING
Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at her home in Argos. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Allison Haimbaugh Jr.
Allison Haimbaugh Jr. 89, Rochester, died at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1933 in Rochester. He married Sharlene Kay Shull, on April 5, 1963. She preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2020. Survivors include sons, Neal Haimbaugh, Culver, and...
Community Support Needed — Efforts Planned To Help Deputy’s Family
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Imagine wondering what life will throw at you next. Your father was killed in the line of duty when you were around 4 years old. Now you’ve learned you may lose the love of your life and the mother of your 8-year-old daughter to stage 4B cervical cancer. On top of that your two-income family has quickly been brought to a single-income family without time to prepare.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, North CR 400W, north of West CR 700N, Leesburg. Driver: Storm M. Stapleton, 26, North CR 450W, Warsaw. Stapleton’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 5:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13,...
Alejandro Chavez Jimenez
Alejandro Chavez Jimenez, 33, Akron, died at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne. Alejandro was born on July 17, 1989, in, Mexico. He is survived by three children Mia, Mateo, and Tadeo from Akron; mother of his children Vania Cisneros from Akron; his mother María Chavez Jiménez from Mexico; brother Manuel Jurado Chavez Mexico; and sister Cecilia Jurado Chavez and husband Rafael Rosas from Florida; nephews and nieces in Rochester and Mexico; maternal grandmother Ma Jesus Ramirez Jimenez from Mexico; uncle Jose Chavez and wife Amor Chavez from Akron; cousins from Akron and Mexico; and aunts in Mexico.
Michael John Wais — UPDATED
Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 7, 1946. He married Nancy; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Amy (Jim) Selle, Carolyn (Jim) Mathis and Brenda Wais (Jeff Mathefs); and two grandchildren. Titus Funeral...
Grants Support Organizations’ Work With Children
KENDALLVILLE, IN — The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation located in Kendallville, with a mission of fostering economic freedom through education, awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to 14 youth-serving organizations during its most recent round of grant making. The foundation, started in 1981 by the late...
Ciriello, Lewis Vie To Represent County Council District 3
WARSAW — Two candidates are vying to represent Kosciusko County Council District 3 in the upcoming election. Republican Anthony “Tony” Ciriello is going up against Libertarian candidate David Lewis. Ciriello currently serves as the elected coroner of Kosciusko County. In addition to his coroner duties, Ciriello is...
