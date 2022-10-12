ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates

A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Oct. 10-14: Healthcare Consolidation, Insurance Rate Increase and More

NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 10, LCMC Health and Tulane University announced major partnership plans. If the proposed $150 million deal is approved by the state Attorney General’s Office, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare, a national for-profit operator of health care facilities, and will join the other six hospitals in the nonprofit LCMC Health system. An LCMC spokesperson said employees at the three hospitals will keep their jobs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana ACT Scores Decrease for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country. ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

EPA says state agencies' regulation of air pollution may violate civil rights of Black residents

The state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health may be violating federal civil rights laws and regulations by allowing Black people to suffer disproportionate impacts from air pollution in Louisiana's industrial corridor, including an increased risk of cancer, the federal Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday. A 56-page "letter of concern"...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks to state lawmakers at IMMS

President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The nest on...
LOUISIANA STATE

