Read full article on original website
Related
Unintended consequences: Louisiana project highlights unknowns around carbon capture
This story is published in partnership with Floodlight News. A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state.
KTBS
Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates
A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
bizneworleans.com
Week in Review, Oct. 10-14: Healthcare Consolidation, Insurance Rate Increase and More
NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 10, LCMC Health and Tulane University announced major partnership plans. If the proposed $150 million deal is approved by the state Attorney General’s Office, Tulane Medical Center, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital will be acquired from HCA Healthcare, a national for-profit operator of health care facilities, and will join the other six hospitals in the nonprofit LCMC Health system. An LCMC spokesperson said employees at the three hospitals will keep their jobs.
WDSU
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant - and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
WATCH: Louisiana takes another step toward net zero goals in project agreement to reduce emissions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards, CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a project Wednesday focused on reducing industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana. Leaders said emissions will be captured from CF Industries’ complex in Ascension Parish before sending it through EnLink’s transportation network and storing...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
bizneworleans.com
Louisiana ACT Scores Decrease for the Fifth Consecutive Year
BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country. ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out...
NOLA.com
EPA says state agencies' regulation of air pollution may violate civil rights of Black residents
The state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health may be violating federal civil rights laws and regulations by allowing Black people to suffer disproportionate impacts from air pollution in Louisiana's industrial corridor, including an increased risk of cancer, the federal Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday. A 56-page "letter of concern"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Fast Facts You May Have Forgot About from Louisiana Studies
I took Louisiana Studies in 8th grade like most folks around my age did. In Junior High School... NOT Middle School! Now I don't want to just give my age away, but I graduated high school in 1992 if that helps you any. Ah yes, Louisiana Studies, an 8th grader's...
theadvocate.com
Residents in Livingston, St. Helena continue pushback against carbon capture technology
Residents of several parishes continued their fight against carbon capture injection wells Thursday night, imposing two moratoriums intended to slow the technology's reach in their community. The Livingston Parish Council, which already passed a temporary, year-long moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, approved a...
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hurricane Ian hit Florida, but it will amplify Louisiana insurance crisis: Here's why
Hurricane Ian made its destructive landfall in Florida, but homeowners in Louisiana will also suffer the impact of the storm through even higher insurance costs and shrinking availability from an industry fleeing coastal regions throughout the USA. "Hurricane Ian will create further distress for the Louisiana marketplace and any other...
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
WLOX
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser speaks to state lawmakers at IMMS
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The nest on...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
Comments / 0