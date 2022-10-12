Read full article on original website
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
10 Best RC Cars in 2022
We are in a day and age where kids prefer playing on their phones or tablets instead of playing outside. While pushing some of them to play sports might be a task, there can be something else that might lure them into leaving their devices – Remote Control Cars. These are the best things to get kids to step outside and have a little fun. But, RC cars aren’t just for kids. Even grown-ups can have a lot of fun with them, and that’s because these aren’t mere toys. RC Cars these days are available in all shapes, sizes, and price bands. Some even require a certain level of skill to operate. So, with that said, here’s a list of the 10 best RC cars that you can buy in 2022.
Why The 2025 BMW 8 Series Should Be a Mid-Engine Sports Car
BMW has always strived to be a sportier luxury brand, and the BMW 8 Series represents the pinnacle of the Bavarian brand’s strife to balance the two. The flagship model dates back to 1990 with the E31 model, although work on it began back in 1984. Unfortunately, the current G14/G15/G16 generation hasn’t gotten as much traction as the Bavarian brand wanted, According to the rumors, the next model, internally dubbed G77, is scheduled for arrival in 2025 as a 2026 model, and we already have a good idea of what we can expect. For now, there are no plans for a mid-engine sports car from BMW, and there are a few reasons why this would be a missed opportunity for the Bavarian brand.
Top 10 Fastest Used Cars Under $20,000
If you have a budget of $20,000 to buy a fast car, what will you do? Buy a new car or a used one? If you go the new car route, your options will involve cars like the Kia Soul, Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Trailblazer, etc. Now, these aren’t bad cars for that price, but they sure aren’t ‘fast’. But, if you go the used route, the $20,000-budget will open you to a world of fast cars that will fulfill your adrenaline cravings rather comfortably. That said, it leaves you vulnerable to getting cars that might end up spending half the time in garages. So, which car should you pick? Well, we’ve listed 10 of the fastest used cars that you can buy for under $20,000 and have a good time with them.
Leaked: A More Powerful G87 M2 Competition is on Its Way
BMW’s M division finally launched the much-awaited second generation M2 with bolder looks and beefier performance. Even though the BMW M2 is the last BMW M car without hybrid technology, rumors are surfacing that a more potent version of the M2 is already in the works. According to ynguldyn, a trusted Bimmerpost insider, the second-generation M2 Competition will enter production in mid-2024, almost two years after the G87 M2’s debut.
Davinci DC100 Electric Motorcycle is Brutal And Ugly, But Also Brilliant
The rise of the electric motorcycle market has enabled a new design language to emerge that has very little to do with traditional motorcycle aesthetics and everything to do with re-writing the rule book, with varying degrees of success. Also, the majority of electric motorcycle designs are aimed at practicality and providing urban transport solutions. There are a few new brand names, however, whose sole intention appears to be concerned with fun and excitement, even if they are still plowing their own furrow in terms of looks. The Davinci DC100 and DC100 Classic are prime examples.
This Chevy Camaro Hybrid Could Revive the Nameplate
2023 brings about the final year for many enthusiast vehicles with the upcoming onslaught of hybridization and electrification. While the world and automotive market pushes towards this next iteration of performance and technology, some brands want to hold onto the past as long as possible, and hybridization might be the only saving grace for some well-loved models, including the Chevrolet Camaro.
The Fastest Electric Cars in the World
There is no dearth of electric cars in the market now. We aren’t just talking about the urban commuters, but also fast electric cars. There are many new automakers that start their electric car journey with fast cars or electric supercars. Companies like Estrema, Aspark, and even Tesla, for that matter, came up with fast electric sports cars or electric supercars. While some have faded into oblivion after showing us promising concepts, some have weathered the storm and are either into production or will enter production. Here’s a list of the eight fastest electric cars in the world today that are in the production stage or about to enter production. Some of these fast cars are from mainstream automakers, some from established EV makers, and some from new start-ups.
Most Reliable Car Brands in 2022
Your vehicle's reliability can dictate and eventually make or break your entire car ownership experience, especially in the long run. Car brand reliability also goes on to reflect a vehicle's resale value, and reliable brands will often have the best resale value as a result the sales for reliable brands will be significantly higher which all culminates in reliability playing a big role in shaping the global automotive market. Institutions like J.D Power play a vital role in providing people with valuable reliability-related information by evaluating new vehicles based on a set of predetermined parameters.
BMW M Wants to Put Enthusiasts First; Says No to Small Engines
Even prominent sports car manufacturers are shrinking their engine's displacements, using smaller blocks with turbochargers and superchargers for the sake of efficiency and to comply with regulations. A prime example is the new Mercedes-AMG C63, which has swapped out a large V-8 in favor of a turbocharged four-cylinder. But not all appears to be lost for fans of large displacement engines, at least not from the BMW M camp.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Now The Fastest Naturally-Aspirated Production Car
Porsche knows a thing or two about building fast cars that decimate the Nurburgring. If you look at the top 15 fastest production cars around the ring, seven of them wear a Porsche badge. Beyond that, Porsche holds the absolute record around the German track, after the 919 Hybrid Evo scored an amazing 5:19.55 lap time. Back in 2018, a 911 GT3 RS lapped Nurburgring in 6:56.4, a record that was demolished by the new 911 GT3 two years later with a time of 6:55.34. Now, after two more years, the new 911 GT3 RS scores another record, with a lap time of 6:49.328 minutes – 10.6 seconds faster than the current 911 GT3. This way, it becomes the fastest naturally aspirated production car around Nurburgring, but not the fastest production Porsche as that title still belongs to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with the Manthey Performance Kit with a time of 6:38.835.
This Electric Mini Bike Will Make You Forget The Honda Grom
The mini bike segment has been largely dominated by the Honda Grom. But with electrification on the horizon, the Honda is now facing a serious threat from a cleaner, silent electric bike called the Tromox Ukko S. Not only does the latter look sexier, it boasts more ponies and features to leave the Grom in the dust.
The Final Lamborghini Aventador Looks To Its Past
The world of supercars will never be the same again. Italian automakers have started to build SUVs, exterior design language is going crazy, but most importantly, the electrification wave is well underway. So, it is time to say goodbye to the big, V-12 engines and embrace an all-electric future. And while that might not happen right away, every future supercar manufacturer is preparing to at least combine a gasoline-powered engine with a hybrid system that should help improve emissions. In this context, Lamborghini is preparing to kill the current Aventador - it already unveiled the limited edition Ultimae - and is currently testing a successor for the supercar. Since the Aventador Ultimae was built in limited units, the last model has already been built. But the final model, tailored for a Swiss customer, is sending off the Aventador off in a memorable way.
The Alpine Alpenglow Gives Hope to the Hydrogen Combustion Engine
After the recently released teaser image for the Alpenglow, Alpine has finally lifted the curtain on its new sports car. With its futuristic design and hydrogen combustion engine, the model is not intended for series production, but it does provide a glimpse of the brand's future design language and technical future.
2023 BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Looks Even More Controversial
The 2023 BMW M2 has just been unveiled, and it also happens to be the final, non-electrified M car. Naturally, this also means that the German automaker is set to unveil a host of M Performance Parts that gives owners a higher degree of personalization for their sporty coupe. Fortunately (or unfortunately), they did just that - and depending on your perspective, the M Performance Parts are a love-it-or-hate-it affair.
This Porsche 911 (964) by Theon Design is Restomod Madness
In the world of hand-built, customized restomod Porsche 911s, the name Theon Design might not be as popular as Singer or Tuthill, but the UK-based company’s work isn't any less impressive. In fact, it just recently unveiled a restomod 911 based on the 930-generation with a price tag of $400,000. No matter who builds them, all restomoded Porsches have one thing in common - they are expensive and only a select few can actually enjoy them. For example, Theon Design's latest creation, called the CHI001, is priced at no less than £380,000, about $421,000 at the current exchange rates.
Carbon Fiber-Loaded Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Is Drool-Inducing
Since its introduction, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been a popular motorcycle among both retro motorcycle fans and custom bike shops. Its simple construction allows these shops to go all in without setbacks, and that’s exactly what Australia’s Skunk Machine has now done. The result is a stunning carbon fiber-loaded GT 650 racer with sportbike aesthetics and serious performance.
2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO: Performance, Price, and Photos
“Cheap thrills” takes on a whole new meaning -- or maybe just a revitalization of the old meaning -- when it comes to the Z125 PRO from Kawasaki. Yes, the Z line from Kawasaki trickles right down to the pocket-sized form. It's small and relatively fast for the thrills, good fuel economy, and a bargain-basement price. Sure, as a fun bike, it has that hands down. It's also a commuter if you have to navigate congested thoroughfares because it's small, lightweight, and narrow so filtering through traffic is a breeze. As a first bike for someone new to two wheels, this is a completely approachable bike, not intimidating at all and without the electronics that frequently get used as a crutch. On this bike, you learn how to ride.
The Polestar 3 Arrives to Battle the Audi E-Tron and BMW iX
Among other proficient EV makers, Polestar is taking the luxury EV segment very seriously. The firm’s third mass-production EV, the Polestar 3, is a sexy-looking SUV that draws inspiration from its predecessors. The Volvo-owned EV brand has been teasing its first electric SUV for quite some time now. And now that it is finally here, how does it stack up against the Audi E-Tron, BMW iX, Tesla Model X, or the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV?
Maserati FTributio Special Edition Pays Tribute to the First Woman to Qualify in F1
Many believed Maserati's attention was focused on the launch of its new generation GranTurismo, but it turns out this is not exactly true. Alongside the new sports car, the Italian company also prepared special editions based on the Ghibli and the Levante. The automaker just wanted to wait until October to release details, and for good reason. The new FTributo Special Edition pays tribute to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix (Monaco, 1958) who did so after competing in the 39th Targa Florio in October 1955.
