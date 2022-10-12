Read full article on original website
Texas Tech extends win streak to three matches
Behind a late-match goal from forward Ashleigh Williams, Texas Tech extended its win streak to three straight matches after downing Kansas State, 1-0, Thursday night at Buser Family Park. Elise Anderson found Ashleigh Williams inside the box on a second service attempt, and Williams was able to put away the...
Tech set for Arturo Barrios Invitational
The Texas Tech cross country team is set to end the regular season at the annual Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday morning hosted by Texas A&M. Afterwards, Tech will turn its attention to hosting the Big 12 Championship on Friday, Oct. 28 at the LCU Cross Country Course. Last Time Out.
Lubbock Cooper 11 Abilene 8 Replay
The Cooper Pirates (6-1, 3-0) beat the Abilene High Eagles (3-5, 2-2) 11-8 at home in the Pirates' third district game of the season. The Pirates will play at Lubbock Monterey next Friday at 6:30pm on 100.7 The Score.
Cross Country wraps up regular season with return trip to Hobbs
In their final race of the regular season, the Lubbock Christian cross country teams will head to Hobbs, N.M. to compete in the NMJC Invitational II on Friday, Oct. 14. The day begins with the women's 5K at Harry McAdams Park at 11 AM, followed by the men's 8K at 11:45 AM. Live results will not be available, but results will be available at lcuchaps.com approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the men's race.
