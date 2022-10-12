Read full article on original website
idesignarch.com
Award Winning Residence In Bellingham
Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
My Clallam County
Dungeness River system to close to all fishing
SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
Western Front
Bellingham’s longest-running improv show will remain despite losing former performance space
After a month-long closure, The Upfront Theatre will continue improv shows at its location on Prospect Street, despite the closure of the Sylvia Center, which previously owned the space. This change will allow The Upfront Theatre to take more ownership of the space, said Upfront general manager Gillian Myers. The...
salish-current.org
Rising seas, surging storms put many low-lying areas at risk
Climate changefloodingrising sea levelSan Juan Islandsstorm surgeWhatcom. Climate change, rising seas and storm surges have joined the geologic process of glaciation, erosion and accretion that have formed our local low-lying shorelines of beaches and mudflats. Many of these places where people live and recreate will see sea levels rise by 1.5 to nearly 2 feet by 2100, according to the Whatcom County Climate Action Plan’s Climate Trends and Projected Impacts.
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
Western Front
Whatcom County is getting a new taste of Asian food with the opening of three Asian cuisines
Last month, Ferndale saw the opening of its first Asian grocery store, Ferndale Asian Grocer. The same month, Bellingham welcomed two new Asian-inspired cafes - Mochinut and Happy Lemon. Mochinut is an American-based chain of donut shops, specializing in mochi donuts, a treat that combines American doughnuts and mochi, a...
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
Record heat and smoky skies ahead for Whatcom. Here’s the weekend outlook
East winds will increase the potential for wildfires.
whatcom-news.com
Earthquake drill will be reason for tsunami sirens Thursday, Oct. 20th
Neighbors who live near the tsunami alert towers along the Whatcom County coast should not be concerned when the towers’ tsunami sirens are activated on Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20am as part of the annual Great ShakeOut event. People near the towers will hear the “real wailing sound of...
Nearly a year out from historic floods, Whatcom County braces for another cold, wet winter
SUMAS, Wash. — Rotting floorboards creak in the ghost of Emily Quinn's house. Disney stickers on the walls of her daughters' bedroom are the only thing that's recognizable. The drywall is ripped out, plumbing is removed. The family evacuated just before the Nooksack River spilled 30 inches of water...
roadtirement.com
Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar
It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Chronicle
Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way
Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine Oyster Festival 2022
The first oyster festival was a huge success with over 5,000 oysters consumed by a crowd estimated to be in the thousands on October 8. The event took over the downtown core with oyster cooking demonstrations, family activities, a vendors market, live music and more. The historic Plover ferry offered attendees trips between Blaine Harbor and Semiahmoo Spit, with educational tours of Drayton Harbor Oyster Company’s oyster farm and nursery.
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
nddist.com
Atlas Holdings Acquires Crown Paper
GREENWICH, Conn. — Atlas Holdings announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Crown Paper Group, including Port Townsend Paper Corporation and Crown Corrugated Company, an integrated mill and containerboard operation with a strategic presence in the growing markets of the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. Terms of...
Cause of fire that consumed cluster of RVs in Whatcom County investigated
The financial loss estimate was difficult because of the age of the RVs or trailers and the damage caused by the blaze.
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
