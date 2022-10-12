ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastsound, WA

idesignarch.com

Award Winning Residence In Bellingham

Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Dungeness River system to close to all fishing

SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
SEQUIM, WA
salish-current.org

Rising seas, surging storms put many low-lying areas at risk

Climate changefloodingrising sea levelSan Juan Islandsstorm surgeWhatcom. Climate change, rising seas and storm surges have joined the geologic process of glaciation, erosion and accretion that have formed our local low-lying shorelines of beaches and mudflats. Many of these places where people live and recreate will see sea levels rise by 1.5 to nearly 2 feet by 2100, according to the Whatcom County Climate Action Plan’s Climate Trends and Projected Impacts.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
City
Eastsound, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
#Orcas Island#Salish Sea#Built Environment#Land And Sea#Thresholds#Pbw Architects
roadtirement.com

Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar

It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Chronicle

Puget Sound Salmon Habitat Restored With Tribes Leading the Way

Tacky mud clung to Daryl Williams' black tennis shoes as he walked alongside a freshly dug channel on the east side of Interstate 5 south of Marysville. Nearby, long-billed dowitchers plunged their beaks into the muck in search of bugs. In the early 1900s, this land was diked and drained...
MARYSVILLE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine Oyster Festival 2022

The first oyster festival was a huge success with over 5,000 oysters consumed by a crowd estimated to be in the thousands on October 8. The event took over the downtown core with oyster cooking demonstrations, family activities, a vendors market, live music and more. The historic Plover ferry offered attendees trips between Blaine Harbor and Semiahmoo Spit, with educational tours of Drayton Harbor Oyster Company’s oyster farm and nursery.
BLAINE, WA
nddist.com

Atlas Holdings Acquires Crown Paper

GREENWICH, Conn. — Atlas Holdings announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Crown Paper Group, including Port Townsend Paper Corporation and Crown Corrugated Company, an integrated mill and containerboard operation with a strategic presence in the growing markets of the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. Terms of...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

