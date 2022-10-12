ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Updated: State LGC strongly opposed to city rehiring Freeman

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NM5RS_0iWQFehe00

The state’s deputy treasurer is recommending that City Council not rehire Montre Freeman as city manager.

Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson told City Council in an email Wednesday afternoon that the state’s Local Government Commission is “strongly opposed” to the city rehiring Freeman.

“Elizabeth City is facing several challenges and needs a strong leader to move the city forward, one that the entire council can support,” Edmundson wrote.

Multiple sources have told The Daily Advance that Freeman is one of two finalists that will be interviewed by City Council tonight. The city has been without a permanent manager since Freeman was terminated without cause on Sept. 30, 2021.

Edmundson voiced two major concerns with rehiring Freeman in her email to city leaders.

She said when Freeman served as the administrator for the town of Enfield it struggled with budgetary control and accurate budget preparation as evidenced by an LGC staff review of the town’s financial operations that was conducted on Oct. 30, 2020.

Edmundson also noted that Elizabeth City has still not filed its audited financial statements with the LGC for the year that ended June 30, 2021, as required by state law.

Those statements were due on Oct. 31, 2021, and were almost a year late as of Wednesday.

“It was Mr. Freeman’s responsibility as the city manager to ensure the timely completion of the audit,” Edmundson said. “As a result of this delay, the 2022 audit also will be delayed.”

Edmundson also told city leaders that a large community with the critical services and complex structure of Elizabeth City must hire a city manager who understands sound budgeting and timely fiscal reporting.

“A candidate with a history of struggling with these important responsibilities in a much smaller organization has not demonstrated the ability to manage the finances of a multi-million-dollar municipality,” Edmundson said of Freeman.

Second Ward Councilor Rose Whitehurst said Wednesday she's "absolutely" opposed to rehiring Freeman.

"I support their (LGC) recommendation 100 percent," she said.

First Ward City Councilor Joe Peel said Edmundson’s email is “right on target” and he sees the state’s opposition to rehiring Freeman as a warning from one of the “highest persons” on the LGC.

He said if the city rehires Freeman the LGC could come in and take over the city finances. The city is already on the LGC’s watch list.

“If LGC takes us over the City Council pretty much just becomes an advisory board,” Peel said. “The city manager, whoever it is, would have nothing to do with the finances.”

Peel said if the LGC took control of the city’s finances it would severely impact efforts to attract business to the city.

“It would be a real detriment to the growth that is taking place right now,” Peel said.

Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton said the city’s financial problems started before 2021 and he said he hopes City Council picks a new manager at its 6 p.m. meeting tonight.

“(LGC) knows we have had problems and they haven’t had a chance to help us clear those problems up,” Walton said. “I keep asking everybody when are we going to really find out where the problem started at. You have to start where the problem began. You can’t blame people with what is going on now.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: All encouraged to watch documentary, consider impacts of development

I urge the Dare County Planning Board, the Town Planning Boards, and everyone living in Dare County to watch the documentary Poisoned Waters on PBS. We all know the Chesapeake is being poisoned to the point of harmful genetic mutations in the aquatic life, but the largest contributors of the poisons are the storm water and concrete runoffs. It was from lack of planning and over development of the land usage. Tyson Corner has been so overdeveloped from farm land to metropolis in just 45 years that it is in traffic gridlock now.
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Enfield, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
obxtoday.com

Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
DUCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Budgeting#Politics Local#The Daily Advance That
outerbanksvoice.com

Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4

Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
CAMDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Ex-USS Clamagore Departs Patriots Point to be demilitarized, recycled

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A former U.S. Navy submarine will embark on its final journey Friday. The ex-USS Clamagore will be towed away from Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum and taken to Norfolk, Va. where it will be recycled. Director of Operations for Patriots Point Michael Hastings said...
NORFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy