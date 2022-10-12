ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed's net income turned negative in September, but it was no surprise

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSemC_0iWQ9np600

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's net income turned negative in September, minutes from its most recent policy meeting showed, although the largely technical development - previously flagged by its staff - will not affect the U.S. central bank's ability to conduct monetary policy and does not threaten its financial position.

At the Sept. 20-21 meeting, a top New York Fed staffer said that "as expected, Federal Reserve net income turned negative in September." The minutes, which were released on Wednesday, also noted that central bank staff expect the Fed will face negative income for some time. The looming turn to technical losses had been noted in the minutes for the Fed's July policy meeting.

The U.S. central bank earns income from bonds it owns and from services it provides to the financial sector. After covering operational expenses it hands over any extra earnings to the Treasury.

In recent years the money handed back to the Treasury was substantial. The Fed transferred back $109 billion for 2021, the central bank said in March. That was well over the $86.9 billion in so-called remittances handed back in 2020.

The Fed's bottom line is being pressured by the tools it uses to set monetary policy. The central bank deploys two rates to manage the federal funds rate, its chief lever to influence the path of the economy.

The federal funds rate now stands in the 3.00%-3.25% target range, and has risen rapidly from the near-zero level in March. To manage the funds rate, the Fed uses something called the reverse repo rate to set a low end - that rate is now at 3.05%, and another tool, the rate on reserve balances, to define the high end, now at 3.15%.

Both rates pay financial firms to park cash on the Fed's books.

Some analysts had estimated that when the funds rate was somewhere in the 3% to 4% range, the money the Fed would need to pay out to maintain the reverse repo and reserve balances rate would tip it into a negative income space.

POLITICAL RISK

Fed officials have repeatedly stressed that central bank negative income is not like a conventional bank losing money. The Fed addresses negative income via what's called a deferred asset, which is an accounting measure that the central bank would then seek to cover when it begins turning a profit again. As of the Fed's most recent data, the size of this deferred asset now stands at $2.9 billion.

The minutes released on Wednesday said the deferred asset should rise over time, although no number was given. The minutes said "the staff expected that the size of the associated deferred asset would increase over time until net income turned positive, likely in a few years."

One factor that will drive the deferred asset higher is the fact that the Fed is far from done raising rates, which means it will face even higher interest costs over time. The Fed has penciled in more rate increases while it seeks to lower inflation, which by the central bank's preferred measure is running at more than three times its 2% target, and is eyeing a funds rate of around 4.6% next year.

Having net negative income "doesn't impede the monetary policy that we're doing, but I do think it poses a communications problem," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told reporters on Tuesday.

Fed watchers have said the biggest risk to the central bank from the negative income situation is political. Profits handed to the Treasury have been seen as a source of deficit reduction, for one thing. And some elected officials may wonder why at a time when the Fed has acknowledged its rate hike campaign will put some Americans out of work and cause economic pain, it is paying banks and money funds, many of them foreign, just to park cash on the sidelines.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell "might have a lot to answer for" when he testifies before Congress early next year on monetary policy, said Derek Tang, an economist at forecasting firm LH Meyer.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says

The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
BUSINESS
The Hill

On The Money — What to know on coming Social Security COLA hike

Need more information about tomorrow’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment increase? You’ve come to the right place. We’ll also dive into those 16-year-high mortgage rates reached recently, the rebound wholesale inflation has made, and more. But before we get down to brass tacks, have you seen the world’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Markets are functioning well

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said she has not seen signs of financial instability in U.S. financial markets even as they have experienced high volatility amid rising interest rates and concerns about strains on liquidity.
BUSINESS
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Net Income#New York Fed#Federal Funds Rate#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Hill

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Biden says new action on U.S. gasoline prices coming next week

President Joe Biden again criticized high U.S. gasoline prices and said he’d announce new actions next week to combat what he described as a key driver of inflation. “The price of gas is still too high and we need to keep working to bring it down,” Biden said at an event in Los Angeles. “I’ll have more to say about that next week,” he added, without elaboration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

625K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy