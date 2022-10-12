ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Different' Askar Askarov focused solely on UFC Fight Night 212 opponent Brandon Royval, not title gold

By Nolan King, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Askar Askarov concedes his most recent performance was not his best, but he has his reasons for that.

In March, Askarov (14-1-1 MMA, 3-1-1 UFC) lost for the first time as a professional when Kai Kara-France defeated him by unanimous decision. Askarov isn’t totally bummed out by the performance, but admits he wasn’t fully healthy – as he indicated he is Wednesday ahead of his UFC Fight Night 212 matchup Saturday vs. Brandon Royval (14-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex.

“The fight was good last time, but I felt that I wasn’t ready 100 percent because I wasn’t fighting for one year before my fight with Kai Kara-France,” Askarov told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at a pre-fight news conference. “But this fight, you’re going to see me different. I’m going to put my everything into this fight and this time will be different.”

“… Brandon is a really tough guy, tough opponent. I watched a lot of his fights. He’s good, but I’ve fought with tougher guys. I’ve fought with better guys. I’m going to show this, this Saturday. I’m ready.”

The loss to Kara-France in March was difficult, not just because of the results but the stakes, too. An unofficial title eliminator, Kara-France earned a crack at Brandon Moreno in July – with an interim title up for grabs.

One fight removed from a title eliminator opportunity, Askarov remains focused. Gold is on the long-term agenda, but the short term is solely the task at hand.

“I don’t want to think about the title shot for now because Brandon is a really tough guy,” Askarov said. “When I win this fight, I’ll see. I was ready for a title fight for a long time. Because of my injury, surgery, it took a long for me. I just want to concentrate (on) Brandon for now, then we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

