Read full article on original website
OU812
2d ago
She is a gold digging opportunist. She said that the drink smelled off, yet took a sip anyway. Now claiming severe injuries.. 🤨🙄
Reply
6
Miss Lili White
2d ago
I don't drink anybodys coffee including Starbucks I make my own it saves me hundreds and hundreds of dollars
Reply(2)
5
Related
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
wdhn.com
Runaway teen found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
Alabama man pleads guilty in son’s death; grandmother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for the […]
wdhn.com
Geneva drug store burglary, GPD
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— Geneva Police are requesting help identifying and finding a suspect wanted for a drugstore burglary. On Wednesday, October 12, Geneva Police responded to a commercial burglary at Gilstrap Drugs in Geneva. When employees of Gilstrap arrived, they discovered the front door had been forced open and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A woman sued McDonald's for $13 million, accusing staff at an Alabama restaurant of serving her coffee containing chemicals and then refusing to call 911 after her throat started 'burning'
Sherry Head claimed in the lawsuit that staff refused to let her or emergency responders see the label on the chemical bottle, delaying treatment.
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
wdhn.com
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
1 dead after ‘argument gone wrong’ over seat in southeast Alabama
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One man is dead following an argument that turned violent in Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that the victim Danny Dale Cullins, 26, of Shorterville, and the suspect Ryan Antonio Tolbert, 22, of Shorterville were at a barbeque in the 3700 block of Henry County Road 57 in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sues McDonald’s for millions after a drive-thru visit went wrong, lawsuit claims
A DeFuniak Springs woman has filed a lawsuit against a Dothan McDonald's after alleging she was served "chemicals in a cup" and was denied medical attention from staff.
NBC News
516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 25