This Immersive Halloween Attraction in Holmdel, NJ is a Must-Visit
One of the best parts about this time of year is all of the scary + spooky activities to do locally — and a brand new Halloween attraction has joined the local New Jersey scene. A popular Los Angeles Halloween attraction is opening its second location, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, NJ. Haunt O’ Ween is an immersive Halloween experience presented by Experiential Supply Co. and Fever. Visitors can expect dance offs, a Pumpkin Tunnel, Moonlight Magic (where you can make your own potions), $1 million dollars’ worth of candy, and so many more spooky elements. The family-friendly adventure opened at the end of September and will remain open to the public through October 31st. Read on to learn more about Haunt O’ Ween in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
Fisherman, son catch amazing close encounter with humpback whale at Jersey Shore on video
BELMAR, NJ – A Philadelphia fisherman and his son were out fishing for bass and tuna off the coast of Belmar when they caught a little more than they bargained for. A humpback whale breached the water just feet from their boat while chasing schools of bunker. The encounter was captured by the fisherman’s son, Zach Piller. Suddenly, the bunker around their 18-foot Starcraft started jumping out of the water, then the humpback whale jumped out of the water to grab a bite from below. Whale sightings have been abundant along the Monmouth County coast this week as the whales, The post Fisherman, son catch amazing close encounter with humpback whale at Jersey Shore on video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Must See Fabulous Scarecrows On Display in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey
It is fall and we are just a few weeks away from Halloween so it is the perfect time for the annual Downtown Toms River "scarecrow" display. Always fun to see the creative scarecrows that residents, businesses, and organizations put together to share during October here in Ocean County. I...
16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall
Formal education is but a distant memory for me, yet the onset of fall still gives me those back to school feels. It’s in a way, a seasonal New Year, when towns and cities are reinvigorated with people and a much appreciated crispness in the air. Over the years, I’ve managed to shift my excitement for education to edible endeavors, anticipating the autumnal blitz of new restaurant openings to sample leading into the holidays.
Bon Jovi’s Annual Chili Event Kicks Off This Weekend In Toms River, NJ
Whenever there’s news about Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey is all ears. If you’re looking for a night full of chili and Bon Jovi, this event is the perfect night out for you. According to Asbury Park Press, The Jon Bon Jovi South Kitchen is hosting its 7th annual Chili Cook-off event, and everyone’s invited!
After meeting with prominent Lakewood developer, Flemming accused of selling out, but did he?
JACKSON, NJ – Last week, Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming hosted a $300 per head fundraiser at a golf course owned by Mordechai Eichorn, a Lakewood real estate agent. Eichorn is also the developer who is building the large Jackson Trails project on South Hope Chapel Road and two projects to build two large private Orthodox Jewish school campuses on Leesville Road. Last week, we reported that Flemming spent a good part of the night sitting with Eichorn at the private event, held at Eichorn’s private golf course on South Hope Chapel Road, and the response from our readers was The post After meeting with prominent Lakewood developer, Flemming accused of selling out, but did he? appeared first on Shore News Network.
After 55 years, this iconic NJ Italian restaurant will close its doors
There is a notable quote that says "all good things must come to an end.”. I don’t know why that’s true but that is exactly the case with Tuzzio’s Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ. After so efficiently and enthusiastically serving the community for over 55 years, Tuzzio’s will be closing its doors forever at the end of this year in 2022.
The drunken tale of applejack, N.J.’s oldest booze and ultimate fall spirit
Have you ever found yourself in the middle of an overcrowded New Jersey apple orchard, picking fruit with the kids, swatting at bees and wishing you could sip something a little stronger than the cider at the farm store?. Well, your spirit savior this fall should be applejack, New Jersey’s...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Only in Lakewood
I would like to share this amazing story. Our normal garbage day is Wednesday, which this year fell out on Yom Kippur. Due to being a hectic day, we forgot to bring out the garbage. Our garbages were literally overflowing. As you can understand, with the current Succos holiday, this...
News 12
Looking for a Road Trip? Check out Bell Works in Holmdel
The spooky season is upon us. If you are looking for some frightening family fun, look no further than Haunt O' Ween. News 12 Photojournalist Mike Roberts is at Bell Works in Holmdel.
PBA Pig Roast Draws Record Crowd To Pine Park
JACKSON – For about a quarter of a century, Jackson residents have come out to support an event coordinated by the township’s Policeman’s Benevolent Association 168 and this year’s event was picture perfect. The event was once again held in Pine Park in Lakewood and sunny...
Large sinkholes open up on beach in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – Earlier this week a large sinkhole opened up on the beach at Asbury Park above what appeared to be a leaking sewer drain pipe leading to the Atlantic Ocean. Public works quickly filled it in, but hours later, another one formed. Then another. Officials are warning beachgoers to use caution in the area between Asbury Park and Ocean Grove near the casino. Today, officials cordoned off a large sinkhole that was about ten feet deep and about ten feet wide. A faulty outlet pipe is being blamed for the sinkholes. Sinkholes at the Jersey Shore often The post Large sinkholes open up on beach in Asbury Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vandals Destroy Mammoth Dinosaur Sculptures at New Jersey Park
Last week, New Jersey artist Robin Ruggiero got some bad news about her huge dinosaur sculptures in Allaire State Park. A friend who regularly walks through the park noticed that vandals had ruined Ruggiero’s art pieces and texted her about the destruction. The artist believes that the vandals purposefully ruined her dinosaur sculptures hidden in the park’s woods.
New Jersey “GHOST” Hunters Could Score $25,000 For One Night Only
Get your boo on with our ghoul Nicole Murray and Coors Light. We are ready to party with you this year for the annual 94.3 The Point Boo Bash!. Now, there's a 'ghostly' twist you do not want to miss. Hey, this is a big deal. We will be live...
Watch: Humpback whales giving the Jersey Shore quite a show this week
Asbury Park, NJ – Whale and dolphin watchers in Monmouth County have been treated to a spectacular show each day this week as pods of dolphins and humpback whales feed just offshore. They have been chasing large schools of bunker just off the coast from Belmar to Asbury Park for most of the week, giving fishermen on boats and on the shore a front-row seat. The whales are often seen chasing the fish, jumping out of the water as the bunker jump into the air to try to escape from being the catch of the day. The majestic creatures, typically The post Watch: Humpback whales giving the Jersey Shore quite a show this week appeared first on Shore News Network.
Summer is over at the Jersey Shore, now what?
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ – October is here, and the end of the tourism season at the Jersey Shore is officially drawing to a close. Beach towns across the state have found ways to extend the tourism season through October by hosting fall festivals, bbq festivals, and other themed festivals. Once November hits, most of that stops here at the Jersey Shore. The barrier islands along the Atlantic shoreline essentially become abandoned except for the people who live there. But there is plenty of reason to visit the Jersey Shore in the late fall and winter. The Jersey Shore has The post Summer is over at the Jersey Shore, now what? appeared first on Shore News Network.
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
It’s The Fantastic JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off in Toms River, New Jersey
One of my favorite dishes, especially in the colder months, is chili. I love a good bowl of chili and a crock pot of chili on a Sunday with the Giants is the best! I do like spicy chili and yes lot's of beans! I can do meat or meatless when it comes to chili and chi8li-mac is a nice change of pace too.
Somers Point to host Trunk or Treat Saturday
SOMERS POINT, NJ – Somers Point will be hosting a trunk or treat event for children on Saturday. It will be held Saturday, October 22nd from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM at the vacant parking lot of Shore Medical Center, corner of Harbor and Bay Avenue. The Entrance to this event is on Harbor Avenue. PARKING IS AVAILABLE in the parking lot of Trunk or Treat. An Officer will help to guide you in. The exit of the event is Bay Avenue. “Admission is free to the event, however we are accepting unwrapped toys to help kick start our holiday toy The post Somers Point to host Trunk or Treat Saturday appeared first on Shore News Network.
