California Kidnapping, Slaying Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
(AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Jesus Salgado, allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Jesus Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. The 48-year-old man entered his plea Thursday morning. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains jailed without bail. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $965 Million For Sandy Hook Lies
(AP) — A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
Los Angeles Leader In Racism Scandal Resigns Council Seat
(AP) — Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has announced that she is resigning her council seat amid a scandal over racist remarks that came to light in a leaked recording. Martinez announced her decision in a press release Wednesday following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year. In the conversation, she made racist remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments. The announcement was made hours after the state attorney general said he would investigate the redistricting process council members discussed in a scheme to protect Latino political strength.
Texas Democrats Sending More Staff To Help In District 15 Congressional Race
The Texas Democratic Party is sending staff members to South Texas to help District 15 congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo. The party chair announced Wednesday that he’s sending about a third of his staff to the district to help Vallejo. He called it a rare move, but one that was made necessary due to the lack of national support for Vallejo.
Three GOP Latinas Contend In South Texas Congressional Races
Three Republican Latinas are competing in congressional races in South Texas as part of the red shift happening in the area. Mayra Flores is already in Congress, representing the 34th District after a special election in June. She’s running against Democratic incumbent Vicente Gonzalez, whose 15th District was redrawn by the Texas Legislature last year.
GOP Incumbents Paxton, Patrick Outraise Democratic Challengers
Republican incumbents Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton out-raised their Democratic opponents in the latest quarter. All candidates reported their fundraising totals to the Texas Ethics Commission on Tuesday. Patrick raised 2-point-2-million dollars between July 1st and September 29th, compared with Democrat Mike Collier’s 1-point-4 million.
With Teachers In Short Supply, States Ease Job Requirements
(AP)–As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year....
New CEO Of ERCOT Says Goal Is Reliability Of State Power Grid
The new CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says one of his main jobs is to persuade the state’s residents that the power grid is stable. Pablo Vegas spoke at a news conference on Thursday, about two-weeks after taking charge of ERCOT. Vegas says his goal is “continued reliable execution” of the power grid’s delivery of electricity.
