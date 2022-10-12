Read full article on original website
Eboni K. Williams Accuses Chris Rock Of “Shucking & Jiving” During His Recent Show
Eboni K. Williams is no longer a fan of Chris Rock’s. During a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, the author and political pundit opened up about her experience seeing Rock’s live standup show over the weekend. Williams claims the 57-year old star was “doing a lot of shucking and jiving” for “white claps” adding, “Chris is done.”
Winners of MacArthur ‘Genius Grants’ Are Revealed
The MacArthur Foundation announced the 25 recipients of its annual fellowships, commonly known as “genius grants,” with authors Robin Wall Kimmerer and Kiese Laymon among those winning the $800,000 prizes. Kimmerer, an ecologist and author of the bestselling 2013 book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the...
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Memoir by Minka Kelly Coming in 2023
Actor Minka Kelly will tell the story of her life in a new memoir, the Associated Press reports. Henry Holt and Company will publish Kelly’s Tell Me Everything next year. The press describes the book as “a story of triumph over adversity, and how resilience and love are all we have in the end.”
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos announces he’s joining major new Hulu show after breaking social media silence
GMA's George Stephanopoulos took a break from his social media silence to share a major announcement on Thursday. The Good Morning America, who rarely posts on Twitter, shared an article titled: "George Stephanopoulos Hopes Hulu ‘Power Trip’ Shakes Up Streaming News." George tweeted the Variety link on Monday...
Jimmy Kimmel Offers To Make Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Biggest Fear Come True
Jimmy Kimmel said “klan mom” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is still spewing her racist conspiracy theories in an effort to scare voters into thinking they are being “replaced” by immigrants. But that also gave him an idea. Kimmel played a clip of Greene warning that...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
David Mann Talks About His Struggle With Depression on Today’s “Tamron Hall”
On the Wednesday, October 12 edition of “Tamron Hall,” television legend Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about her lifelong journey and commitment to her faith. During the in-studio interview, the Daytime Emmy Award winner discussed her close relationship with former co-host of 15 years, Regis Philbin. Gifford also spoke about discovering her late husband Frank after he had passed and touched on dating again.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report
A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
Whoopi Goldberg hits Daily Beast reporter for knocking 'fat suit' in new film: 'That was not a fat suit'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg fired back at a Daily Beast reporter who erroneously claimed she wore a "distracting fat suit" in her new film "Till."
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline
After nearly three decades of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in May 2021. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," Melinda revealed to CBS Mornings in March 2022.
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
Fox Weather Meteorologist Marries News Correspondent: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'
Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan have officially tied the knot! After announcing their engagement in August 2021, the NBC News correspondent and Fox Weather meteorologist married in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8. The couple shared news of...
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions
NEW YORK — (AP) — At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans. The former "Nightline" anchor, now an occasional contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning," takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic.
Fox Nation Set To Probe ‘Girl Scout Murders’ Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary
Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to Faith Phillips, an author who has written a book about the crime. In June of 1977, the bodies of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Doris Denise Milner, 10, of Tulsa, were discovered after they had been abducted from their tent during the night....
Charles Lindbergh: 5 Things About Right-Wing Pilot Profiled In The New Rachel Maddow Podcast
Charles was a famed aviator who made the first nonstop flight across the Atlantic from New York to France. He was criticized for accepting a medal given to him by the Third Reich, and he opposed the U.S. entering WWII. He had a son, who was tragically kidnapped and killed...
'The truth won': New book sets record straight on murder of Omaha native
Andy Kroll sat down with 3 News Now to talk about the book, Omaha’s role in the story, and the harrowing experience faced by his parents, Joel and Mary Rich, and his brother Aaron.
