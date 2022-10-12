ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

hotnewhiphop.com

Eboni K. Williams Accuses Chris Rock Of "Shucking & Jiving" During His Recent Show

Eboni K. Williams is no longer a fan of Chris Rock’s. During a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, the author and political pundit opened up about her experience seeing Rock’s live standup show over the weekend. Williams claims the 57-year old star was “doing a lot of shucking and jiving” for “white claps” adding, “Chris is done.”
Kirkus Reviews

Winners of MacArthur 'Genius Grants' Are Revealed

The MacArthur Foundation announced the 25 recipients of its annual fellowships, commonly known as “genius grants,” with authors Robin Wall Kimmerer and Kiese Laymon among those winning the $800,000 prizes. Kimmerer, an ecologist and author of the bestselling 2013 book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the...
Kirkus Reviews

Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Kirkus Reviews

Memoir by Minka Kelly Coming in 2023

Actor Minka Kelly will tell the story of her life in a new memoir, the Associated Press reports. Henry Holt and Company will publish Kelly’s Tell Me Everything next year. The press describes the book as “a story of triumph over adversity, and how resilience and love are all we have in the end.”
Talking With Tami

David Mann Talks About His Struggle With Depression on Today's "Tamron Hall"

On the Wednesday, October 12 edition of “Tamron Hall,” television legend Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about her lifelong journey and commitment to her faith. During the in-studio interview, the Daytime Emmy Award winner discussed her close relationship with former co-host of 15 years, Regis Philbin. Gifford also spoke about discovering her late husband Frank after he had passed and touched on dating again.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series on 'The View': "If That Were My Family, I'd Be Enraged"

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Deadline

Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: "I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job" – Report

A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline

After nearly three decades of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce in May 2021. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had," Melinda revealed to CBS Mornings in March 2022.
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions

NEW YORK — (AP) — At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans. The former "Nightline" anchor, now an occasional contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning," takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic.
Variety

Fox Nation Set To Probe 'Girl Scout Murders' Following Aftermath of Hulu Documentary

Fox Nation is reopening the 1977 case of three young Girl Scouts who were murdered during a camping trip outside Tulsa, OK, just months after Hulu examined it in a documentary miniseries. Fox Nation’s “Girl Scout Murders” will examine new revelations about the case that have recently surfaced due to Faith Phillips, an author who has written a book about the crime. In June of 1977, the bodies of three young girls, Lori Lee Farmer, 8; Michelle Guse, 9; and Doris Denise Milner, 10, of Tulsa, were discovered after they had been abducted from their tent during the night....
