Arlington, TX

UTA project monitors Texas Gulf Coast climate hazards

A University of Texas at Arlington civil engineer is leading an interdisciplinary team to help Texas coastal communities and nonprofit organizations better monitor climate and industrial changes in their neighborhoods. Michelle Hummel, assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, is leading a $2.4 million National Science Foundation-funded project titled...
UTA student’s ‘tenacious work ethic’ leads to national award

The National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) has awarded an alumna and postbaccalaureate researcher at The University of Texas at Arlington its competitive Diversity Supplement Award. Karen Juanez (’20 BS, Biology; BS, Microbiology) received a two-year, $130,690 grant to support her research into programmed cell death under the supervision...
New UTA certificate aims to train professionals on improving health equity

The University of Texas at Arlington has launched a new certificate in the name of ensuring all patients have equal chances at living their healthiest lives. The College of Nursing and Health Innovation’s Graduate Certificate for Diversity and Equity in Public Health is an in-person, postbaccalaureate, non-degree program that provides current and future working professionals with important knowledge and skills to facilitate health equity through their practice.
A new treatment for a deadly condition

A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
Professor Rick Hoefer earns Social Work’s highest honor

The distinguished Social Work educator and best-selling author Richard Alan Hoefer will be recognized this week for his three decades of national and international contributions to the profession. Dr. Hoefer, author of the shift-changing best-seller Advocacy Practice for Social Justice, which is in its fourth edition, will be invested, or...
First a disaster. Then a surge in prices.

After a natural disaster comes the demand surge. The cost of materials and labor needed for reconstruction rises dramatically. This slows down the rebuilding process and may prevent many people, especially those in vulnerable communities, from rebuilding at all. Mohsen Shahandashti, associate professor of civil engineering at The University of...
