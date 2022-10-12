The University of Texas at Arlington has launched a new certificate in the name of ensuring all patients have equal chances at living their healthiest lives. The College of Nursing and Health Innovation’s Graduate Certificate for Diversity and Equity in Public Health is an in-person, postbaccalaureate, non-degree program that provides current and future working professionals with important knowledge and skills to facilitate health equity through their practice.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO