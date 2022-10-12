The 2019 film Ophelia, based on the YA novel by Lisa Klein, retells the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet from Ophelia’s perspective. In this version, she doesn’t go mad and drown; she secretly marries Hamlet and even bears Hamlet’s child some months after his tragic death. The new movie Rosaline, premiering Oct.14 on Hulu, takes a similar tack with its main character—a minor, offstage player in Romeo and Juliet whose story is presented as a rom-com. It, too, is based on a book: Rebecca Serle’s 2012 YA novel, When You Were Mine. At least, that what the end credits say; viewers may be hard-pressed to recognize much of the book onscreen.

