Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
Kirkus Reviews
Jimmy O. Yang To Star in ‘Interior Chinatown’
Jimmy O. Yang will star in a series adaptation of Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown, Variety reports. Yu’s National Book Award–winning novel, published by Pantheon in 2020, follows Willis Wu, an actor who plays “Generic Asian Man” roles on television but has ambitions to play a martial artist in movies. A critic for Kirkus praised the book as “an acid indictment of Asian stereotypes and a parable for outcasts feeling invisible in this fast-moving world.”
toofab.com
Read Note blink-182's Tom DeLonge Sent to Replacement Matt Skiba Amid Reunion News
DeLonge thanks Skiba for "all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence." blink-182's Tom DeLonge is sharing his appreciation for the man who replaced him as vocalist/guitarist after quitting the band, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio. DeLonge stepped away from the group and...
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Sings at Colorado Avalanche Game in Team Tradition: 'Let's Do It Again!'
Earlier this week, Blink-182 announced they were reuniting to release new music and are going on tour Blink 182's Mark Hoppus marked the Colorado Avalanche's home opener with a bang! On Wednesday night during banner night, the Avs brought in Hoppus to lead the crowd in singing "All the Small Things" at Ball Arena. The Avs won their first Stanley Cup since 2001 in June against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Hoppus' performance comes after the team's fans previously went viral for their Blink-182 sing-alongs. "What a season, what a...
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
David Crosby to Release Historic First Ever Live Album and Full Concert DVD Set
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby announced this week that he will soon release an historic first-ever live album and full concert DVD set this winter on November 25. To celebrate the news, Crosby released a new live version of “1974 (Live a the Capitol Theater),” along...
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Stereogum
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time
A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
Kirkus Reviews
Memoir by Minka Kelly Coming in 2023
Actor Minka Kelly will tell the story of her life in a new memoir, the Associated Press reports. Henry Holt and Company will publish Kelly’s Tell Me Everything next year. The press describes the book as “a story of triumph over adversity, and how resilience and love are all we have in the end.”
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
I made a TikTok account to share my normal life as a dad. Then people started thinking I was Logan Paul, and everything changed.
A 34-year-old Iowa dad named Rodney Petersen set up a TikTok account in 2020, but viewers started mistaking him for controversial Youbter Logan Paul.
PBS series illuminates the inspiring story of Anne Frank
Her diary has been translated into innumerable languages and sold millions of copies
Stereogum
When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More
The 2022 edition of the pop-punk/emo-leaning When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet — it’ll go down on three different days later this month — but the organizers have already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It’s headlined by Green Day and Blink-182 — the latter just announced today that they were reuniting with Tom DeLonge, and WWWY is just one stop on a massive global tour.
Kirkus Reviews
Hulu’s ‘Rosaline’: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as Rom-Com
The 2019 film Ophelia, based on the YA novel by Lisa Klein, retells the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet from Ophelia’s perspective. In this version, she doesn’t go mad and drown; she secretly marries Hamlet and even bears Hamlet’s child some months after his tragic death. The new movie Rosaline, premiering Oct.14 on Hulu, takes a similar tack with its main character—a minor, offstage player in Romeo and Juliet whose story is presented as a rom-com. It, too, is based on a book: Rebecca Serle’s 2012 YA novel, When You Were Mine. At least, that what the end credits say; viewers may be hard-pressed to recognize much of the book onscreen.
Robert Plant Blew Jimmy Page Away Playing at a Strange Venue and Became Led Zeppelin’s Singer Almost Immediately
Robert Plant impressed Jimmy Page so much he offer Plant the job of Led Zeppelin's singer within days.
Comments / 0