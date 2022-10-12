ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jimmy O. Yang To Star in ‘Interior Chinatown’

Jimmy O. Yang will star in a series adaptation of Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown, Variety reports. Yu’s National Book Award–winning novel, published by Pantheon in 2020, follows Willis Wu, an actor who plays “Generic Asian Man” roles on television but has ambitions to play a martial artist in movies. A critic for Kirkus praised the book as “an acid indictment of Asian stereotypes and a parable for outcasts feeling invisible in this fast-moving world.”
MOVIES
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Sings at Colorado Avalanche Game in Team Tradition: 'Let's Do It Again!'

Earlier this week, Blink-182 announced they were reuniting to release new music and are going on tour Blink 182's Mark Hoppus marked the Colorado Avalanche's home opener with a bang! On Wednesday night during banner night, the Avs brought in Hoppus to lead the crowd in singing "All the Small Things" at Ball Arena. The Avs won their first Stanley Cup since 2001 in June against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Hoppus' performance comes after the team's fans previously went viral for their Blink-182 sing-alongs. "What a season, what a...
DENVER, CO
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
MUSIC
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play New Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live For The First Time

A couple weeks ago, Red Hot Chili Pepper released “Eddie,” the second single from their upcoming double album Return Of The Dream Canteen (out at the end of this week) and a tribute track to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020. Last night, RHCP performed at the festival Austin City Limits and they played “Eddie” for the first time live.
MUSIC
Memoir by Minka Kelly Coming in 2023

Actor Minka Kelly will tell the story of her life in a new memoir, the Associated Press reports. Henry Holt and Company will publish Kelly’s Tell Me Everything next year. The press describes the book as “a story of triumph over adversity, and how resilience and love are all we have in the end.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

The 2022 edition of the pop-punk/emo-leaning When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet — it’ll go down on three different days later this month — but the organizers have already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It’s headlined by Green Day and Blink-182 — the latter just announced today that they were reuniting with Tom DeLonge, and WWWY is just one stop on a massive global tour.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hulu’s ‘Rosaline’: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as Rom-Com

The 2019 film Ophelia, based on the YA novel by Lisa Klein, retells the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet from Ophelia’s perspective. In this version, she doesn’t go mad and drown; she secretly marries Hamlet and even bears Hamlet’s child some months after his tragic death. The new movie Rosaline, premiering Oct.14 on Hulu, takes a similar tack with its main character—a minor, offstage player in Romeo and Juliet whose story is presented as a rom-com. It, too, is based on a book: Rebecca Serle’s 2012 YA novel, When You Were Mine. At least, that what the end credits say; viewers may be hard-pressed to recognize much of the book onscreen.
TV & VIDEOS

