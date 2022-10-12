ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grinnell, IA

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November

While much attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s continuing fixation on denying the results of the 2020 presidential election and the possibility of a repeat in 2024, a more immediate threat to democracy is looming: an alarming number of Republicans across the country are now gearing up to cast doubt on the outcome of the midterm elections this November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grinnell, IA
WashingtonExaminer

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Democrats 'already started' killing Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Democrats of being out for Republican blood, escalating the already heated rhetoric between the parties. The Republican firebrand made the comments, which went viral and drew blowback, at a "Save America" event Saturday evening in Warren, Michigan, before former President Donald Trump took the stage to campaign for the state's GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.
WARREN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
The Independent

Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena the former president, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#International Student#Poverty#German#Rio Grande#Brazilian
The Veracity Report

Trump is Energizing Voters Across the Country to Vote Republican – How Will Dems Counter? | Opinion

Voters are switching from Democrat to Republican and Independent at record levels across the US. Here are a few ways the Democratic party has opted to respond to the defection. In a recent article “The Democratic Exodus is On,” Veracity Report Investigative Reporter Crystal Dillon showed proof of how many Democrats are rebuking the party many of them have held dear, sometimes for decades.
Missouri Independent

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
Daily Montanan

How democracy and Montana may be dying

Are Montana Republicans fascists?  Goodness no! But the story is more complicated.   Conservative columnist Gary Abernathy wrote recently that Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and other Republicans willing to chastise Trump and their party in general should leave the party.  It is not their party anymore, or Ronald Reagan’s, or Dwight Eisenhower’s, […] The post How democracy and Montana may be dying appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NPR

Women Over 50 Are The Most Undecided Bloc Of Voters This Election

A new AARP poll surveyed 800 women across the U.S. and found that more than half of respondents are still unclear on which Congressional candidates they will vote for in five weeks. Women over the age of 50 cast over a third of the ballots in the 2018 and 2020...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy