These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The Strip
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las Vegas
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las Vegas
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las Vegas
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
vegas24seven.com
Rebels Host SJSU, Seattle U This Weekend
Free food and drinks are available for fans at Friday’s UNLV tailgate. UNLV men’s soccer aims to climb the Western Athletic Conference leaderboard with two home games this weekend. The Rebels host San José State (5-3-2 overall, 1-0-1 WAC) Friday, Oct. 14, and Seattle U (2-6-1, 1-1-0) Sunday,...
Feeling lucky? Mega jackpot at $494M, Powerball $454M
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Feeling lucky? If so, you might want to make that drive to Arizona or California to purchase tickets for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot that’s nearly a half-billion dollars. No ticket matched all six numbers in the Mega drawing Tuesday night, so the jackpot forFriday climbed to $494 million ($248.7 million lump […]
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
vegas24seven.com
Getaway with a StaCation at Station Casinos
Have a Nevada ID to your name? Locals receive our best available rates and waived resort fees by clicking here. Ends: 12/29/22 9:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Stay now through December 29, 2022 (Blackout dates apply) *Nevada ID required. ** See terms and conditions for details. California Residents Getaway at...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
aspenpublicradio.org
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
NBC News
‘Unlikely’ Nevada results will be decided on election night in Senate and Governor’s races
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, discusses the close Senate and governors races and the impact of increased mail-in balloting.Oct. 14, 2022.
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
Members of Nevada senate candidate's family endorse opponent
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s family sent a letter endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “We staunchly believe that Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit’ — a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Nevada’s Question No. 3 — A reluctant ‘No’
Question 3 on the Nevada general election ballot in is an initiative that, if enacted, would eliminate partisan primaries and establish an open primary election and a top-five “ranked-choice” voting general election. All candidates for U.S. Congressional, Nevada state constitutional offices and State Legislator elections and all voters...
NEW: Clark County surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths
Clark County has surpassed 9,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic -- more than three-fourths of all deaths reported in Nevada.
Elko Daily Free Press
Goicoechea returns as state veterinarian
ELKO – Former state veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea is back on the job, at least for now. The Nevada Department of Agriculture announced that Goicoechea is interim state veterinarian. He replaces Dr. Amy Mitchell, who resigned. The state’s animal health programs, regulatory procedures and NDA laboratories will be overseen by...
Veteran police officer shot to death near Las Vegas strip
Las Vegas Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was killed when a man opened fire on officers responding to a domestic violence call.Oct. 13, 2022.
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
