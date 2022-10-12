ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

Rebels Host SJSU, Seattle U This Weekend

Free food and drinks are available for fans at Friday’s UNLV tailgate. UNLV men’s soccer aims to climb the Western Athletic Conference leaderboard with two home games this weekend. The Rebels host San José State (5-3-2 overall, 1-0-1 WAC) Friday, Oct. 14, and Seattle U (2-6-1, 1-1-0) Sunday,...
SEATTLE, WA
8 News Now

Feeling lucky? Mega jackpot at $494M, Powerball $454M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Feeling lucky? If so, you might want to make that drive to Arizona or California to purchase tickets for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot that’s nearly a half-billion dollars. No ticket matched all six numbers in the Mega drawing Tuesday night, so the jackpot forFriday climbed to $494 million ($248.7 million lump […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
vegas24seven.com

Getaway with a StaCation at Station Casinos

Have a Nevada ID to your name? Locals receive our best available rates and waived resort fees by clicking here. Ends: 12/29/22 9:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Stay now through December 29, 2022 (Blackout dates apply) *Nevada ID required. ** See terms and conditions for details. California Residents Getaway at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
City
Paradise, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds

Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division I#Mountain West Conference#The Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Division
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Nevada’s Question No. 3 — A reluctant ‘No’

Question 3 on the Nevada general election ballot in is an initiative that, if enacted, would eliminate partisan primaries and establish an open primary election and a top-five “ranked-choice” voting general election. All candidates for U.S. Congressional, Nevada state constitutional offices and State Legislator elections and all voters...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Goicoechea returns as state veterinarian

ELKO – Former state veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea is back on the job, at least for now. The Nevada Department of Agriculture announced that Goicoechea is interim state veterinarian. He replaces Dr. Amy Mitchell, who resigned. The state’s animal health programs, regulatory procedures and NDA laboratories will be overseen by...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy