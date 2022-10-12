Read full article on original website
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Volcanic rocks are the latest treasures to emerge from parched bed of Lake Mead
Water levels in Lake Mead hit record lows this year as the crushing drought in the western US continues, revealing relics like a World War II-era boat and multiple sets of human remains from decades ago.Now, geologists at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) have now documented something much older – volcanic ash from eruptions millions of years ago, stemming from volcanoes all over the west.“Ash from even moderately explosive eruptions can travel hundreds of miles from the source, blanketing entire areas with anywhere from a centimeter to several meters of the heavy material,” Eugene Smith, a geologist...
Smithonian
Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park
Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
How is a lake similar to Great Salt Lake now thriving?
While many describe saltwater lakes as dead because they don't support marine life, most now realize the Great Salt Lake is alive as it sustains life in America's driest region, the Great Basin.
This Video Of A "Desert Tsunami" At Death Valley Is Truly Wacky
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
Mexico earthquake triggers 'desert tsunami' 1,500 miles away in Death Valley cave
The pool in Devils Hole, home to the endangered pupfish, saw waves erupt up to 4 feet high after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico on Monday.
California drought reveals ‘ghost boat’ from Eisenhower ship in ravaged lake
A boat that was used as a landing craft for American soldiers during the Second World War has emerged at the bottom of a drought-stricken lake in California.The vessel, dubbed a “ghost boat’ by the US Forest Service, has been found at the bottom of Lake Shasta in northern California.Reservoirs in California, and much of the US Southwest, have suffered precipitous drops due to severe drought.The Forest Service office in Shasta-Trinity National Forest shared photos of the sunken craft on Facebook this week, sharing some of its history.The boat was assigned to the USS Monrovia, which functioned as US...
Colorado’s Sand Dunes Now Bigger Than It Was 48 Hours Ago
The tallest dunes in North America just got bigger. Colorado's amazing Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is suddenly even larger than it was 48 hours ago. What happened?. This is not the result of some natural event. No natural disaster caused this drastic increase in size. Did somebody...
Train corridors proposed connecting Boise, Las Vegas to Salt Lake City
Utah's Department of Transportation has signed on to a letter to the federal government expressing interest in creating passenger rail routes that connect Boise and Las Vegas to Salt Lake City.
Chad Mendes Tags a Dinosaur Desert Bull in Southern Arizona
Chad Mendes had mixed up the dates of his elk season. The 37-year-old was hunting in Oregon last month when he realized the Arizona elk hunt that would be the highlight of his fall opened not on Sept. 25 like he thought, but on Sept. 19. “I mentioned it to...
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Biden to visit Colorado Wednesday, designate Camp Hale a national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. — President Joe Biden will visit Colorado Wednesday to designate Camp Hale a national monument, 9NEWS has confirmed from multiple sources familiar with the matter. Sources familiar with the matter said that Tenmile Range could be included in the designation. When Camp Hale is designated, it will...
Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West
This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
activenorcal.com
Nature Notes: A Fascinating Look at the Snow Plant of Yosemite National Park
Yosemite National Park is full of nature’s marvels. From world-famous rock formations to scary wildlife standoffs, the park is one of the premier destinations in the United States for people to see the wilderness up close and personal. Even the plants are fascinating and beautiful and there’s one that’s a favorite among the park’s rangers.
Woman Gets Completely Obliterated by Marine Geyser: VIDEO
There’s a reason so many of our national parks have warning signs and barriers, and it’s for moments like these. The video below captures the moment a woman gets completely obliterated by a marine geyser after mass amounts of water come shooting up from between some rock ledges. So the next time you’re visiting our nation’s iconic national parks, especially Yellowstone, be sure to heed the warning signs.
Mountain unicycling no clown show in Colorado’s rugged hills
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says...
Second world war ‘Ghost Boat’ emerges in California lake, puzzling officials
The drought hit Lake Shasta coughed up a Higgins vehicle and experts are struggling to explain its presence
