ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Volcanic rocks are the latest treasures to emerge from parched bed of Lake Mead

Water levels in Lake Mead hit record lows this year as the crushing drought in the western US continues, revealing relics like a World War II-era boat and multiple sets of human remains from decades ago.Now, geologists at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) have now documented something much older – volcanic ash from eruptions millions of years ago, stemming from volcanoes all over the west.“Ash from even moderately explosive eruptions can travel hundreds of miles from the source, blanketing entire areas with anywhere from a centimeter to several meters of the heavy material,” Eugene Smith, a geologist...
EARTH SCIENCE
Smithonian

Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park

Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Water Year#Grand Canyon#Beaches#Colorado River#Fish#Travel Destinations#U S Geological Survey
The Independent

California drought reveals ‘ghost boat’ from Eisenhower ship in ravaged lake

A boat that was used as a landing craft for American soldiers during the Second World War has emerged at the bottom of a drought-stricken lake in California.The vessel, dubbed a “ghost boat’ by the US Forest Service, has been found at the bottom of Lake Shasta in northern California.Reservoirs in California, and much of the US Southwest, have suffered precipitous drops due to severe drought.The Forest Service office in Shasta-Trinity National Forest shared photos of the sunken craft on Facebook this week, sharing some of its history.The boat was assigned to the USS Monrovia, which functioned as US...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Popular Science

Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West

This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Woman Gets Completely Obliterated by Marine Geyser: VIDEO

There’s a reason so many of our national parks have warning signs and barriers, and it’s for moments like these. The video below captures the moment a woman gets completely obliterated by a marine geyser after mass amounts of water come shooting up from between some rock ledges. So the next time you’re visiting our nation’s iconic national parks, especially Yellowstone, be sure to heed the warning signs.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy