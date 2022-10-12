Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
LEAGUE TO LOOK AT VOTING PROCESS IN COUNTY
On the final day for Oregon voters to register to vote in the upcoming election, Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis will speak at a public event held by the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley. It will be held from Tuesday October 18th, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG ELECTION VOTERS INFORMATION AVAILABLE
Roseburg residents can learn about candidates running for mayor and for the city council as well as a psilocybin ballot measure that will be on the November 8th general election ballot, in a voter’s pamphlet that is now available. A City release said residents can find a copy of...
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ISSUE RESOLUTION REGARDING VA BALLOT MEASURE
On Wednesday, Douglas County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting a call to action for local residents to vote yes on the non-binding advisory question on the November ballot which states, “Do you believe that FULL services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?”. A county release said...
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
kqennewsradio.com
APPLICANTS NEEDED FOR SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY COUNCIL
Applicants are needed for the Senior Services Advisory Council. A release from County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress said county government is currently recruiting for nine positions:. *5 representing central Douglas County. *2 representing south Douglas County. *1 representing north Douglas County. *1 representing west Douglas County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
NEEWOLLAH PARADE RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEURG
Roseburg’s Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween for the first time in three years. A City of Roseburg release said Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for the event, which is part of the Roseburg Sesquicentennial celebration. Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and will...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE SEEKING ROBBERY SUSPECT
Sutherlin Police are seeking the suspect wanted in a robbery which took place on Wednesday afternoon. Captain Kurt Sorenson said just after 5:00 p.m. a man walked into Domino’s Pizza in the 700 block of West Central Avenue and demanded money. The suspect displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Sorenson said the man is described as being 40 to 70-years old. He was wearing a baseball cap, medical mask, hooded grey sweatshirt, tan shorts and tall white socks with tennis shoes. Sorenson said he appeared to be between 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds.
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED
Monday night’s Winston City Council meeting has been canceled. Community Development Director Thomas McIntosh said the meeting will not be held as there are no items for on the agenda for the council to consider. McIntosh said the joint workshop between the council and the planning commission will still take place at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in the Council Chambers.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE ARREST TWO FOR DOMINO’S ROBBERY
Sutherlin Police have arrested two people found in a stolen van, in connection to the armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza in Sutherlin on Wednesday. Captain Kurt Sorenson said officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle, which was a GMC white box van. Sorenson said SPD also received information that the male suspect had been aided by a woman. Photos of the van and both suspects were shared with neighboring police agencies.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN ON FIREARMS CHARGES
Sutherlin Police jailed a man on firearms charges on Thursday. An SPD report said at 10:45 p.m. 53-year old David Fugate allegedly fired a .22 caliber round into the ground in an attempt to get a victim to leave a location on Old Town Loop in Oakland. A witness recorded the incident and contacted police. Fugate denied that it happened, and claimed the noise came from a firecracker.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL FUGITIVE AFTER ALLEGED THEFT AND ESCAPE
Roseburg Police jailed a fugitive after an alleged theft and escape incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 8:15 a.m. 35-year old Brock Whisler allegedly stole food from Albertsons in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. He was found hiding under a nearby bridge. An officer told Whisler to come out to talk, but the suspect allegedly walked away. Whisler was told he was not free to go and that he was under arrest. He continued to walk away before being caught in a small field adjacent to Interstate 5 and Northwest Stewart Parkway.
Comments / 1