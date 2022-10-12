There are a variety of resources for expectant and new mothers in Wyandotte County, designed to provide education, support and other services. The Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) is highlighting these groups as part of its effort to recognize Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Safe Sleep month.

The Wyandotte County Fetal & Infant Mortality Reduction (FIMR) Community Action Team works to reduce infant mortality through collaboration and partnerships with other groups throughout the County, to provide families with the tools and support they need to have healthy babies and healthy lives. Specific areas of focus for 2022 and 2023 include:

Safe Sleep education and resources

Management of chronic disease during pregnancy

Substance use and misuse during pregnancy

The FIMR group, supported by the UGPHD, provides prenatal classes that include Safe Sleep education, and a Maternal and Child Community Health Worker who provides one-on-one education and support to pregnant and postpartum women throughout Wyandotte County.

The UGPHD also offers the “Healthy Families Wyandotte” program where pregnant women, parents, and caregivers can learn ways to improve their health and their child’s health and development. Here’s how that program works:

A personalized home visitor will visit participating families during pregnancy and/or after the child is born until the child is three years old.

The home visitor provides education and support for families by working toward milestones, completing developmental screenings, and working with the family on activities such as creating homemade toys.

The home visitor also works with families on personal health, safety, nutrition, high-quality care for the child, and other health issues.

Anyone who lives in Wyandotte County who is either pregnant or parents/caregivers with infants up to 3 months of age is eligible for this free program. To learn more about Health Families Wyandotte, call 913-573-8855. For other services provided through the Public Health Department, including prenatal classes and prenatal clinical care, call the main UGPHD number at 913-573-8855.

Safe to Sleep

The National Institutes of Health runs the Safe to Sleep® program, which provides education and resources to help families and caregivers understand the importance of providing a safe sleeping environment for infants, to help reduce cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). SIDS is the sudden, unexpected death – that doesn’t have a known cause even after a full investigation – of a baby between 1 month and 1 year of age. But providing a safe sleeping environment can reduce the incidence of SIDS. You can learn more about providing a safe sleeping environment for infants at https://safetosleep.nichd.nih.gov/.

Resources for Those Experiencing Loss

There are also groups dedicated to providing support and comfort for those experiencing the loss of a pregnancy, or of an infant or toddler.

AdventHealth in Shawnee Mission hosts a pregnancy and infant loss support group that meets on the first and third Thursday of every month. Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. in the Community Education Room, which is accessed through the main entrance of the hospital. The organization also hosts a “pregnancy after a loss” group. These meetings are the second and fourth Thursday of each month, from 7-8 p.m. and are also held in the Community Education Room at the hospital. You can call (913) 632-4223 to get more information about these meetings and other resources.

Another important resource is Alexandra’s House, located in Kansas City, Missouri. Alexandra’s House is a hospice facility for those experiencing the loss of a pregnancy or an infant. The organization provides grief counseling and a wide variety of support services for those in need. You can find out more information at www.alexandrashouse.com or by calling the facility at (816) 931-2539.