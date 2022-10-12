ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB playoffs: Follow as Braves try to even series against Phillies, Zack Wheeler ahead of Dodgers-Padres Game 2

By Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers.

Game 1 saw the Braves fall behind the plucky Phillies, and the Astros snatch a victory from the Mariners in heroic, historic fashion, while the Dodgers and Yankees took care of business. The schedule begins to stagger the leagues on Wednesday. The NL picks up with Game 2, but the AL takes an odd off day before resuming on Thursday.

Here's Wednesday's slate and TV schedule.

Game 2: Phillies (Wheeler) at Braves (Wright) 4:35 p.m., FOX

Game 2: Padres (Darvish) at Dodgers (Kershaw) - 8:37 p.m., FS1

You can follow all the action right here on Yahoo Sports. The start of the Braves-Phillies game is delayed due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for updates on first pitch.

Braves shutout Phillies in Game 2 to even series

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In the midst of a pitcher’s duel, the Braves offense looked for spark in the sixth inning. It came in the form of a hit by pitch. Atlanta scored three runs after Zack Wheeler hit Ronald Acuna Jr. on the elbow and the Braves took Game 2 to tie the NLDS. Kyle Wright, who led the league in wins, pitched another gem alongside the bullpen to secure a 3-0 shutout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
