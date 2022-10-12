Read full article on original website
Related
galtheraldonline.com
Q: What is one proposal you have to address homelessness?
The two largest obstacles to homelessness in Galt are location within the county and refusal of services. The county of Sacramento has dozens of facilities, programs and opportunities for the homeless. However, most of the homeless don’t know about these services. We must find ways to get them to those services, not bring those services to Galt. We need a coordinated effort between the county of Sacramento and the city of Galt to educate about these services and provide transportation outside of Galt.
galtheraldonline.com
Q: What is the best way to manage Galt’s growth?
Citizens of Galt want limited growth, and we have had little growth of 0.75% per year from 2009-2022. However, we must be careful because a city needs 1-2% growth to stay financially stable. We need to build the right size homes for the city. Building high-density housing to meet a state requirement is not correct. We must do what’s suitable for Galt and the people here. Public safety must increase before growth. We have a problem right now with not having enough police officers and a fire department that doesn’t meet the national average in response times.
Comments / 0