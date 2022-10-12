Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
If Schmitt wants to root out 'radical ideology,' he should start in the mirror
Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s lawsuit-happy attorney general and Republican Senate nominee, recently declared that schoolchildren are being exposed to “radical ideology.” He’s right: Any kids who happen to follow political news in Missouri are seeing the worst kind of radicalism being advanced by Schmitt himself. Schmitt was...
Columbia Missourian
DC sues chemical manufacturer over pesticide pollution
WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court Thursday against chemical manufacturer Velsicol Chemical, LLC, claiming it violated city environmental laws by polluting a major waterway, the Anacostia River and the surrounding area for decades. In a complaint filed by D.C. Attorney General Karl...
LAW・
Columbia Missourian
Local candidates on November ballot a mixed bag
We’re finally in the home stretch of midterm election season. As concerned citizens are focusing on who and what they are going to vote for, yours truly wants to at least weed out any crooks or those who aim to raise our taxes. In a couple weeks we’ll cover...
Columbia Missourian
New no-excuses absentee voting period to begin Oct. 25
This election cycle, Missouri residents will get to vote absentee in-person with no excuses for two weeks before election day. The absentee in-person period will be open from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. During that period, registered voters can cast their ballot any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Clerk’s office inside the Boone County Government Center.
Comments / 0