The Daily Collegian
Penn State Law to host fall open house for students interested in law school
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Interested in law school, or know a student who might be? Penn State Law in University Park will host a fall open house from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the Lewis Katz Building. Any student interested in law school is invited to attend, and advisers and faculty members are encouraged to share this event with their students.
‘I know it ain’t real school’: DOJ concludes Alabama provides inferior, segregated education to students with disabilities in foster care
The U.S. Department of Justice has concluded that the State of Alabama discriminates against students with emotional and behavioral disabilities in the foster care system by relegating them to "segregated and inferior educational programs" in violation of federal law.
The Daily Collegian
Preparing for promotion and tenure at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs in a workshop session entitled "Preparing for Promotion and Tenure at Penn State for Pre-Tenured Faculty" to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, via Penn State’s Zoom platform. As part...
The Daily Collegian
New resource links Penn State researchers with teen stakeholders for input
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State PRO Wellness is organizing a network of teens, who are trained as stakeholders, and could give health researchers feedback as they build and develop their studies. The project is funded through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards, an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.
thecentersquare.com
Fired physician assistant sues Michigan Health claiming termination over religious beliefs
(The Center Square) – A physician assistant who claims she was fired after seeking a religious exemption from referring patients for transgender care and using their preferred personal pronouns has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Michigan Health-West. In September, The Center Square reported Valerie Kloosterman’s claims...
The Daily Collegian
2023 Benefits Open Enrollment resources available
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Benefits Open Enrollment will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will run through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. During that time, eligible employees will have the opportunity to change or update their benefit elections for 2023. As announced in September, Highmark Blue Shield will be...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State president stresses student career preparation during Abington visit
ABINGTON, Pa. — New University President Neeli Bendapudi met with Penn State Abington students, faculty, staff and stakeholders this week, and during their conversations, she emphasized the University’s mission of readying students for employment and its ripple effects. “We are preparing students for meaningful jobs and careers. Education...
freightwaves.com
Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors
The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
marketplace.org
Black farmers’ lawsuit points to limited remedies for past discrimination
A group of Black and other minority farmers is suing the federal government. They say they’ve been in financial limbo since the Joe Biden administration offered them $4 billion in debt relief, but then walked that back when white farmers took the program to court, saying it discriminated against them. The program was replaced by one based on economic need.
WTOK-TV
DOJ: Alabama foster care program discriminates against students with disabilities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Justice says Alabama’s foster care program has discriminated against children with disabilities in state psychiatric facilities. The federal government says Alabama’s foster program has illegally placed hundreds of students with disabilities into “segregated and inferior educational programs”. The DOJ says that’s...
nypressnews.com
Civil Rights Lawyers: Future of Affirmative Action is in Question
Theodore M. Shaw said he remembers sitting inside the Supreme Court on June 26, 1978, when the decision on Regents of the University of California vs. Bakke was read. The case called into question affirmative action admissions decisions at the University of California Medical School at Davis, and the ruling, in essence, gutted the race-conscious practice.
lawstreetmedia.com
NDCA Court Sets up Procedural Parameters of Social Media Addiction/Personal Injury MDL
Within a week of the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s (JPML) consolidation and transfer of more than two dozen actions against social media platform operators Meta Platforms, TikTok, Snap, and YouTube, the judge overseeing the case issued an order setting parameters for proceedings including an initial in-person case management conference on November 9.
abovethelaw.com
The Value Of Highly Perfumed In-House Lawyers
My corporation’s legal department has had several highly perfumed lawyers over the past decade: former U.S. Supreme Court clerks, former federal appellate court clerks, and the like. These are the kind of folks that even an AmLaw 50 firm loves to brag about — if the AmLaw 50 firm...
MedCity News
Report: States struggle to meet federal regulations for mental health care
States face extensive barriers to meeting federal regulations mandating a certain level of mental health services to people with private insurance, according to a study from Georgetown University released Thursday. The study analyzed how states are enforcing the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) during a growing behavioral...
