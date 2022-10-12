Read full article on original website
Penn State chemical engineering alumnus establishes early career professorship
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Looking back on a 38-year career with Procter & Gamble, Penn State chemical engineering alumnus Michael Griffin said he owes his success to the education he received at Penn State. To give back, he and his wife, Nikki, pledged a $400,000 endowment to establish the Michael and Nikki Griffin Early Career Professorship in Chemical Engineering to support a faculty member in the first years of their academic career. The endowment includes a $100,000 matching commitment from Penn State through a recently concluded program.
Penn State Law to host fall open house for students interested in law school
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Interested in law school, or know a student who might be? Penn State Law in University Park will host a fall open house from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the Lewis Katz Building. Any student interested in law school is invited to attend, and advisers and faculty members are encouraged to share this event with their students.
Preparing for promotion and tenure at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs in a workshop session entitled "Preparing for Promotion and Tenure at Penn State for Pre-Tenured Faculty" to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, via Penn State’s Zoom platform. As part...
Liberal Arts student finds passion for working with children at local internship
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ashley Phelan, a fourth-year student majoring in psychology, knew she wanted an internship this past summer, but she wasn’t sure where to start. After scheduling a meeting with a career coach in the Liberal Arts Career Enrichment Network, Phelan met with Katie Wysocki, director of the Career Enrichment Network. It was during this meeting that Phelan found her perfect internship.
Research and Innovation Awards highlight faculty, staff, student achievements
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State College of Medicine faculty, staff and students celebrated their peers’ research achievements, including patenting or licensing technologies, reaching career citation milestones, publishing outstanding research and promoting diversity in research at the Research and Innovations Awards on Oct. 12. Hosted by the Office of...
Penn State Hazleton adds new minor in addictions and recovery
HAZLETON, Pa. — Penn State Hazleton will offer a minor in addictions and recovery beginning in the spring 2023 semester. The 18-credit minor is intended for students who are interested in learning how to support the creation and administration of programs designed to help people struggling with addictions and recovery.
2023 Benefits Open Enrollment resources available
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Benefits Open Enrollment will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will run through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. During that time, eligible employees will have the opportunity to change or update their benefit elections for 2023. As announced in September, Highmark Blue Shield will be...
Penn State Health and College of Medicine showcase accolades
HERSHEY, Pa. — To recognize the achievements of faculty, staff and students at Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine, the following list of appointments and awards of public interest has been compiled for July 1 through Sept. 30. Photos may be available upon request. APPOINTMENTS. Stephens...
