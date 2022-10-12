UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Looking back on a 38-year career with Procter & Gamble, Penn State chemical engineering alumnus Michael Griffin said he owes his success to the education he received at Penn State. To give back, he and his wife, Nikki, pledged a $400,000 endowment to establish the Michael and Nikki Griffin Early Career Professorship in Chemical Engineering to support a faculty member in the first years of their academic career. The endowment includes a $100,000 matching commitment from Penn State through a recently concluded program.

