drexel.edu
Resiliency Tips to Help You Make it Through the Term
Megan Bradley, a student at Drexel University College of Medicine at West Reading and resiliency coach, has studied the art of bouncing back and staying strong. In the last couple of years, that’s proved to be a valuable skill. From getting through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to making it through medical school, Bradley has put her abilities to work on both herself and her fellow students.
drexel.edu
Allen Riddick Recognized With City of Philadelphia Citation Award
Drexel University’s Executive Director of Economic Impact and Workforce Inclusion Allen Riddick was recently awarded a Citation from the City of Philadelphia for his valuable contributions to the city’s growing minority business community. Mayor Jim Kenney personally presented Riddick with the Citation during the Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards Ceremony at the Parkway Central Library.
