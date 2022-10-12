ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Entertainment
Vibe

Lauryn Hill Teases ‘Miseducation’ Anniversary Tour

Lauryn Hill dropped a huge tease on Saturday night (Oct. 8) when she alluded to a potential tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The New Jersey artist was performing at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and delivered several tracks from her seminal LP. “25 years, y’all,” the 47-year-old mother. “So we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, aye?” More from VIBE.comAre Pras's Legal Troubles Behind The Fugees Tour Cancellation?Lauryn Hill's Son, Zion, Surprises Her On Stage At ONE MusicfestLauryn Hill's Daughter Defends Wearing 'White...
ATLANTA, GA
The FADER

Sade is back in the studio

A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
MUSIC
The Independent

Beyoncé congratulates sister Solange as the first African American woman to compose for the New York ballet

BeyonceÌ has posted a congratulatory message to Solange for her work with the New York City Ballet.The singer shared two photos of her sister to her Instagram page and included a caption, which the star does not usually do.“Cranes In The Sky” singer Solange was commissioned to compose for Gianna Reisen’s Play Time for the New York City Ballet. She is the first African American woman to do so.“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” BeyonceÌ wrote on Instagram.“You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023

Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Pop Band Announces Breakup

Israeli pop stars Static and Ben El are calling it quits after seven years together. The split also comes after the duo signed a deal with Saban Music Group (via Virgin). Both group members, Liraz Russo, aka Static, and Ben-El Tavori, announced on Aug. 25 in a joint statement that they have decided to split, officially disbanding the popular pop group in order to focus on their "separate journeys."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi & Dot Da Genius’ “Entergalactic” Soundtrack Hits Streaming

Kid Cudi has been a busy man as of late. Recently, he dropped his Entergalactic project which also included a Netflix special of the same name. The Netflix special was well-received by fans thanks to a unique storyline and the animation to match. It goes to show that Cudi is an exceptionally creative person and that the team around him knows how to bring a vision to life.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Billboard

Grupo Marca Registrada’s Label Teams With Interscope to ‘Power’ the Group’s Music

Interscope Records has announced a partnership with RB Music, the regional Mexican indie label that’s home to Grupo Marca Registrada. According to both companies, the alliance is an effort to “power” both the catalog and new music of the norteño-sierreño group that hails from Sinaloa. The first release under the venture is Marca’s new single “Puro Campeón,” a collab with corridos singer-songwriter Luis R. Conríquez that released on Friday (Oct. 14).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Romeo Santos Drinks Aways His Regrets With Christian Nodál on ‘Me Extraño’

Who said a bachata star can’t sing rancheras? On Friday, Romeo Santos joined música Mexicana heavyweight Christian Nodál for the emotional, tequila-soaked video for “Me Extraño,” which shows the two of them trading verses about love and regrets at an opulent bar. The song follows Santos — fresh out of a breakup — as he tells Nodál, who’s his ex’s new love, how much he regrets how he treated her and, somewhat cynically, wishes him luck. In Spanish, he sings, “It’s fucked up to mess up completely/I took off her dress 60 times a month/And I was just like...
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Contour searches for more on “At All”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. As Contour, Khari Lucas makes music that moves through time and space with open ears and hungry mind. On the South Carolina musician’s new album Onwards!, samples of poetry, dialogue, and interviews are found in conversation with his pensive songwriting. The words of Black theorists and writers are used as guidance for Lucas, who investigates the intentions and meanings of our actions. Take “Nigga Won't Reach Mars,” where he resists the urgings of interstellar escapism, exhaling, “Laws don't serve me here, so/What is gonna change in another light system?” Tapping into a range of musical styles — soul, jazz, and slinky beat scene-reminiscent hip-hop production — Onwards! feels like a living scrapbook, piecing together past and present with a wandering sense of curiosity.
MUSIC

