Notice is hereby given that Main Road Self Storage will sell all property of the following individuals on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at 10am at 10814 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485 at Public Auction to the highest bidder. Items are being sold pursuant to the assertion of lien for rent and fees. Please call 843-821-6555 one hour prior to auction time as the owner has until that time to pay in full. The following units are scheduled: D20 - Wesley Smith - Toolboxes/Boxes/Crates/Deep Frier D13 - Wesley Smith - Chairs/Tables/Boxes/Crates/Clothes/Fishing Poles AD# 2026852.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO