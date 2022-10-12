ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Comments / 0

Related
manninglive.com

Council meeting addresses many important needs

Clarendon County Council held a meeting Monday, October 10 at 6PM. The meeting was located at the Summerton Cultural Arts Center, at 12 Church Street in Summerton. Many proposals were presented to the council. The first proposal was listed on the agenda as “Providing Authorization for the County to Enter...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goose Creek, SC
Government
Goose Creek, SC
Business
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - October 22nd

Notice is hereby given that Main Road Self Storage will sell all property of the following individuals on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at 10am at 10814 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485 at Public Auction to the highest bidder. Items are being sold pursuant to the assertion of lien for rent and fees. Please call 843-821-6555 one hour prior to auction time as the owner has until that time to pay in full. The following units are scheduled: D20 - Wesley Smith - Toolboxes/Boxes/Crates/Deep Frier D13 - Wesley Smith - Chairs/Tables/Boxes/Crates/Clothes/Fishing Poles AD# 2026852.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
rv-pro.com

Cummins Opening Turbo Remanufacturing Plant in South Carolina

Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business unit of global power company Cummins, celebrated the expansion of its new turbo remanufacturing operations in North Charleston, South Carolina. Remanufacturing is an important part of Cummins’ environmental sustainability strategy, which it calls Destination Zero. Remanufacturing will allow the company to “use less, use better...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#City Council#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Post And Courier
The Post and Courier

SC tech firm adopts a 'poison pill' to thwart a potential takeover

One of South Carolina's largest technology companies has adopted a defensive "poison pill" after a large shareholder sharply increased its ownership stake and flipped its status from a passive to an active investor. Charleston-based Blackbaud Inc. announced this week its board of directors unanimously approved a "shareholder rights plan" designed...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Post and Courier

Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still

Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning. After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

‘It’s paradise up there’

The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
AWENDAW, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy