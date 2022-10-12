Read full article on original website
Related
manninglive.com
Council meeting addresses many important needs
Clarendon County Council held a meeting Monday, October 10 at 6PM. The meeting was located at the Summerton Cultural Arts Center, at 12 Church Street in Summerton. Many proposals were presented to the council. The first proposal was listed on the agenda as “Providing Authorization for the County to Enter...
The Post and Courier
SC's rural areas 'loaded with talent' are targeted for broadband expansion
South Carolina's most rural communities are getting left behind in the post-pandemic world, lacking the online access required to join the remote work trend. But residents of 693 homes in the rural northern Orangeburg County community of North are no longer among those without access to high-speed internet. Comporium Inc.,...
Sawmill development in Summerville to include medical, shops and residential space
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville. “This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.” A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for […]
The Post and Courier
Summerville townhomes sell for $54M; new multifamilty units planned on James Island
A newly built Summerville multifamily development is under new ownership after fetching $54 million. An affiliate of real estate development firm LyvWell Communities of Tampa, Fla., paid about $409,000 per key in early October for the 132-unit Chamberlain Pines Townhomes at 1060 Orangeburg Road, according to Dorchester County land records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Auction - October 22nd
Notice is hereby given that Main Road Self Storage will sell all property of the following individuals on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at 10am at 10814 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485 at Public Auction to the highest bidder. Items are being sold pursuant to the assertion of lien for rent and fees. Please call 843-821-6555 one hour prior to auction time as the owner has until that time to pay in full. The following units are scheduled: D20 - Wesley Smith - Toolboxes/Boxes/Crates/Deep Frier D13 - Wesley Smith - Chairs/Tables/Boxes/Crates/Clothes/Fishing Poles AD# 2026852.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
rv-pro.com
Cummins Opening Turbo Remanufacturing Plant in South Carolina
Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business unit of global power company Cummins, celebrated the expansion of its new turbo remanufacturing operations in North Charleston, South Carolina. Remanufacturing is an important part of Cummins’ environmental sustainability strategy, which it calls Destination Zero. Remanufacturing will allow the company to “use less, use better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
SC tech firm adopts a 'poison pill' to thwart a potential takeover
One of South Carolina's largest technology companies has adopted a defensive "poison pill" after a large shareholder sharply increased its ownership stake and flipped its status from a passive to an active investor. Charleston-based Blackbaud Inc. announced this week its board of directors unanimously approved a "shareholder rights plan" designed...
The Post and Courier
Cummins adds recycled turbochargers to North Charleston portfolio with new $27M plant
Building components for diesel engines might not appear to be the greenest of industries, but Cummins Inc. sees its new North Charleston plant as a major push toward carbon neutrality by the middle of this century. The $27 million factory will take old turbochargers and rebuild them to the same...
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
The Post and Courier
Behre: Is Charleston losing its last chance for a central park downtown?
No one had any way of knowing this five years ago, but the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County might end up costing Charleston its last chance at a major new urban park south of Calhoun Street. There’s still a chance of making something special happen,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still
Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
live5news.com
New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning. After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
Millions in grant money given to Lowcountry victims services groups
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 40 grants given to 30 organizations across the Lowcountry amounted to $9.9 million in funds that will help crime victims. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson presented the grants to multiple law enforcement agencies and victims services groups in North Charleston. “They do it because they are passionate, they care and […]
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
Comments / 0