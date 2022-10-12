NEW YORK -- Officials in Downtown Brooklyn unveiled a new project that aims to provide a safer commute for more than a thousand daily cyclists along Schermerhorn Street. The NYC Department of Transportation says hundreds of cyclists ride there on a given weekday, though activists say the trip can be dangerous."As folks say, 'all roads lead to Rome.' All roads lead to downtown Brooklyn," said NYC Councilmember Lincoln Restler, who represents the 33rd district. "But for those who are trying to cycle to Downtown Brooklyn, it has been putting your life at risk for far too long."NYCDOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO