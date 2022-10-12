Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County to host weeklong, mobile flu shot clinics
Baltimore County health officials are working to get ahead of what's expected to be an aggressive flu season by offering an expanded series of flu shot clinics. | LINKS: Find a vaccine clinic near you | Baltimore County free flu shot information. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is...
WBAL Radio
Over $300 million to go to BWI for upgrades
The Baltimore-Washington International Airport is in line for hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades. Maryland's Board of Public Works has allocated $332 million to build a connection between concourses A and B and to build a new baggage handling system. There will also be new restrooms and concessions in...
WBAL Radio
Lt. Gov. Rutherford to oversee gubernatorial transition
The election is three and a half weeks away, but Gov. Larry Hogan is already thinking about the transition. Hogan named Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford to oversee the transition to a new administration regardless of who wins the gubernatorial election. "We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition," Hogan...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Clearing skies, low humidity for rest of afternoon
Meteorologist Lowell Melser explains how the rest of Friday afternoon will be really nice in Maryland, and he updates the Baltimore Running Festival forecast.
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City
An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
WBAL Radio
Police arrest student with loaded handgun at Baltimore school
A 16-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded semiautomatic handgun to a Baltimore City school on Thursday. Police said they were able to make the arrest after the student posted a photo of the handgun on social media. Officers said the gun was found in the student's car, which...
WBAL Radio
Ohio man faces 30 years in prison for delivering a bomb to Maryland crush's boyfriend's house
A man from Ohio is facing up to 30 years in prison in Maryland after he admitted he built a bomb and then drove for seven hours to try to blow up the boyfriend of a woman he had a crush on. After she told him she wasn't interested, prosecutors...
WBAL Radio
Weather: Tom tracks rain moving through Maryland
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer says an isolated band of thunderstorms will move through Maryland Thursday night.
WBAL Radio
I-Team fact checks Cox, Moore statements in gubernatorial debate
Maryland's candidates in the 2022 race for governor mischaracterized each other's stances at times during Wednesday's WBAL-TV/MPT gubernatorial debate. Both Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox clashed on key issues important to voters, firing harsh accusations against one another that, in some cases, an 11 News I-Team fact check found were misleading or false.
WBAL Radio
Iconic, big flamingo that once hung over Café Hon needs new home
The big flamingo that was an icon at Café Hon for about two decades needs a new home. The popular 30-foot pink flamingo used to hang right over the Hampden restaurant, but it was orphaned with nowhere to go after the restaurant closed in April. "It was really an...
WBAL Radio
City elections administrator is asking voters to make sure they send mail-in ballots from this year
Baltimore City Elections Administrator Armstead Jones is asking voters in the city to make sure the mail-in ballot they are sending back is for this year's election. Jones said some voters still have 2020 ballots that the post offices have been mailing. He added that there have been enough calls...
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County officer's police powers suspended after his arrest
An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, county police said. County police said they were notified Thursday that city police arrested Officer T. Thomas, which resulted in a criminal summons for second-degree assault. Thomas is a two-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police...
WBAL Radio
Police charge 15-year-old with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Howard County on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Columbia last Friday. Police said they arrested the boy in the area of Gulf Stream Row in Columbia. He was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault. Officers said they...
WBAL Radio
Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame adds 6 new members
It was a great night at Martin's West as the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame added six new members and honored a pair of legacy awards. - John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Carl Runk, lacrosse. - Inaugural Coaches Legacy Award: Gary Williams, basketball.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County police ask for help in identifying teen's killer
Baltimore County police are asking for help in solving a teenager's killing last month. Travis Slaughter, 14, was shot and killed near Liberty Road and Washington Avenue, not far from Milford Mill Academy on the night of Sept. 2. Investigators are trying to find cell phone video of the shooting...
