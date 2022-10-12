ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBAL Radio

Baltimore County to host weeklong, mobile flu shot clinics

Baltimore County health officials are working to get ahead of what's expected to be an aggressive flu season by offering an expanded series of flu shot clinics. | LINKS: Find a vaccine clinic near you | Baltimore County free flu shot information. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Over $300 million to go to BWI for upgrades

The Baltimore-Washington International Airport is in line for hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades. Maryland's Board of Public Works has allocated $332 million to build a connection between concourses A and B and to build a new baggage handling system. There will also be new restrooms and concessions in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Lt. Gov. Rutherford to oversee gubernatorial transition

The election is three and a half weeks away, but Gov. Larry Hogan is already thinking about the transition. Hogan named Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford to oversee the transition to a new administration regardless of who wins the gubernatorial election. "We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition," Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Police arrest student with loaded handgun at Baltimore school

A 16-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded semiautomatic handgun to a Baltimore City school on Thursday. Police said they were able to make the arrest after the student posted a photo of the handgun on social media. Officers said the gun was found in the student's car, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

I-Team fact checks Cox, Moore statements in gubernatorial debate

Maryland's candidates in the 2022 race for governor mischaracterized each other's stances at times during Wednesday's WBAL-TV/MPT gubernatorial debate. Both Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox clashed on key issues important to voters, firing harsh accusations against one another that, in some cases, an 11 News I-Team fact check found were misleading or false.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Police charge 15-year-old with murder in fatal Columbia shooting

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Howard County on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Columbia last Friday. Police said they arrested the boy in the area of Gulf Stream Row in Columbia. He was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault. Officers said they...
COLUMBIA, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame adds 6 new members

It was a great night at Martin's West as the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame added six new members and honored a pair of legacy awards. - John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Carl Runk, lacrosse. - Inaugural Coaches Legacy Award: Gary Williams, basketball.
MARYLAND STATE

