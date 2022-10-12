Read full article on original website
Justice, Health Team Say They Will Continue to Press Vaccines, Boosters; Marsh Discusses bq1.1 Variant
During Friday's COVID-19 response press conference, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice once again urged state residents who haven't received an omicron booster shot to consider it. "It's getting colder and we are going to be inside a lot," Justice said. "Please consider getting that booster shot." The state's vaccine calculator...
DHHR Reports 276 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 41; State Deaths at 7,457
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Oct. 13) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 603,859 with an increase of 276 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
