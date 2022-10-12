Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Experience now open to guests
A newly created virtual tour for Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting various aspects of Hispanic and Latinx culture and including interactive elements for participants to immerse themselves in an informative and entertaining virtual experience, is now online. In this truly immersive experience, guests can also meet virtually and have conversations in real-time.
Policing in China focus of next Conversations on Race and Policing and Modern China Lecture Series
Suzanne Scoggins, associate professor of political science at Clark University, will be the guest speaker when the university’s Conversations on Race and Policing and Modern China Lecture series present “Policing China: Street Level Cops in the Shadow of Protest.”. Scoggins’ talk takes its title from her latest book,...
CSUSB hosts inaugural Amazon Finance Panel session and Alumni Networking event
As part of a new partnership with Amazon and the California State University, Cal State San Bernardino will be the first CSU campus to work with the company in its efforts to hire university alumni and students by hosting a panel session on careers in finance with Amazon and a networking session on Monday, Oct. 17.
CSUSB to participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Oct. 20
Cal State San Bernardino and its Palm Desert Campus will join hundreds of colleges, universities and other organizations throughout the state, the country and around the world to “drop, cover and hold on” as part of the “Great ShakeOut” simulated earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m.
