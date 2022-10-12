I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Ben Diederich, and I’m a proud husband, father, and Menifee business owner. My family moved out here over 30 years ago and I attended MSJC, obtaining my A.S. in Math before moving on with my education. I transferred to UCSD, where I studied Molecular Biology. I moved back to the area and worked at a biotech firm in Temecula. During that time, I married my lovely wife, Jennifer, and we’ve been married for 21 years now.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO