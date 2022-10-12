Read full article on original website
redlandscommunitynews.com
Latina Fest a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands
The inaugural Latina Fest on Saturday in Ed Hales Park in downtown Redlands was a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands. Organized by Stronger Together Now, Elations and Older Branch Development, the event brought together vendors, speakers, performers and organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Stronger Together Now, a nonprofit...
csusb.edu
CSUSB hosts inaugural Amazon Finance Panel session and Alumni Networking event
As part of a new partnership with Amazon and the California State University, Cal State San Bernardino will be the first CSU campus to work with the company in its efforts to hire university alumni and students by hosting a panel session on careers in finance with Amazon and a networking session on Monday, Oct. 17.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION NEWS: Three candidates for mayor of Fontana respond to questionnaire
Three persons are running for mayor of Fontana in the upcoming November election. Incumbent Acquanetta Warren is seeking re-election and is being opposed by challengers Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval (a member of the Fontana City Council) and Shannon O’Brien (a former Fontana Unified School District board member). The...
Fontana Herald News
Job Fair will be held at Fontana Adult School on Oct. 20
A Job Fair will be held in Fontana on Thursday, Oct. 20. The event, hosted by FontanaJOBS.org, will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Adult School, 10755 Oleander Avenue. Several local employers will be making jobs available for local residents. For more information, call the Fontana...
acwa.com
EMWD Receives $17M In Grant Support for Perris North Groundwater Program
PERRIS – This week, Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) received an additional $17 million in grant funding from the State Water Resources Control Board (State Board) to support its Perris North Groundwater Program (Perris North). The State Board unanimously approved the funding, which will help EMWD make beneficial use...
precinctreporter.com
Exhibition Examines Racism, Triumphs of Black Inland Residents
A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, October 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
menifee247.com
Diederich has a commitment to serving Menifee
I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Ben Diederich, and I’m a proud husband, father, and Menifee business owner. My family moved out here over 30 years ago and I attended MSJC, obtaining my A.S. in Math before moving on with my education. I transferred to UCSD, where I studied Molecular Biology. I moved back to the area and worked at a biotech firm in Temecula. During that time, I married my lovely wife, Jennifer, and we’ve been married for 21 years now.
csusb.edu
CSUSB to participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Oct. 20
Cal State San Bernardino and its Palm Desert Campus will join hundreds of colleges, universities and other organizations throughout the state, the country and around the world to “drop, cover and hold on” as part of the “Great ShakeOut” simulated earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
iecn.com
Rialto resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates 100th birthday with city council
Longtime Rialto Resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates her 100th birthday on September 28th, 2022, a day on which the city council declared Allene Langford Dixon Day. Dixon, born in Prescott, Arkansas, to Claudia and George Langford, now lives in Rialto with her daughter. “After graduating high school and attending nursing...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Planning Commission OKs Holy Name of Jesus plans
On Tuesday, the Redlands Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community to build a new church and school. The site for the new church is on the north side of Lugonia Avenue and approximately 300 feet west of Dearborn Street. The proposed...
LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project
The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
nypressnews.com
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Hot Springs Spending Half A Million for Beautification Efforts
The City of Desert Hot Springs is getting a makeover. Last week, Desert Hot Springs City Council voted unanimously to invest half a million dollars toward beautification efforts for neighborhoods.. and businesses in the city. “(We’re offering) up to $10,00 per business owner and up to $10,00 per homeowner,” said...
San Bernardino, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Bernardino. The Yucaipa High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School - Cerritos football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
citynewsgroup.com
"Freedom to Be" Mural Placed in Loma Linda
Beginning in January 2022, artist Michelino Peterson began creating an 8x10ft. ceramic mural. Peterson named the creation FREEDOM TO BE; it would be placed on an exterior wall at Hulda Crooks Park in Loma Linda. Peterson chose this name because this mural depicts the freedom to be which various animals,...
cityofmenifee.us
City of Menifee Seeking Public Input Regarding Broadband Access and Performance
The City of Menifee is seeking public input on its Smart City and Broadband Initiative. The goal of this effort is to improve overall broadband reliability citywide and ensure Menifee is on track to meet the growing needs of our technology infrastructure. Please take a few minutes to complete the...
precinctreporter.com
SoulCal Experience Coming to High Desert
Sapphire Marketing Inc. in partnership with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is bringing the SoulCal Experience to the High Desert. The event presented by Desert Community Bank will feature chart-topping greats from the 1970’s and 80’s on Saturday, October 29, at Adelanto Stadium in Adelanto. ConFunkShun,...
Murrieta, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murrieta. The Centennial High School - Corona football team will have a game with Vista Murrieta High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter. Jesse Wagner, 47, who The post Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside appeared first on KESQ.
