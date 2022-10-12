ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Experience now open to guests

A newly created virtual tour for Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting various aspects of Hispanic and Latinx culture and including interactive elements for participants to immerse themselves in an informative and entertaining virtual experience, is now online. In this truly immersive experience, guests can also meet virtually and have conversations in real-time.
CSUSB to participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Oct. 20

Cal State San Bernardino and its Palm Desert Campus will join hundreds of colleges, universities and other organizations throughout the state, the country and around the world to “drop, cover and hold on” as part of the “Great ShakeOut” simulated earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m.
