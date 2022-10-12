ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Tobias Burns
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSFbr_0iWPjXuE00

(The Hill) — As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday.

Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.

“Throughout the pandemic, IRS and Treasury struggled to get COVID-relief payments into the hands of some people — especially those with lower-incomes, limited internet access, or experiencing homelessness. Based on IRS and Treasury data, there could be between 9-10 million eligible individuals who have not yet received those payments,” the agency said.

The GAO found that people who don’t have to file tax returns, first-time filers, mixed immigrant status families and people experiencing homelessness were among those likely not to have received a payment owed to them.

Over the course of several payments delivered through legislation enacted under both the Trump and Biden administrations, $931 billion went out to Americans to help with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the GAO described this process as “challenging for the IRS and Treasury.”

Many in the tax world have come to the defense of the IRS over the course of the pandemic, saying it was beyond the call of duty for a tax collection agency to become the primary administrator of emergency economic stimulus payments.

Still, the added duties for the IRS have led to a backlog of tens of millions of unprocessed tax returns and unanswered phone calls that have left millions of Americans waiting for their annual refunds.

The extra pressure may also have resulted in the stimulus delivery shortage for up to 10 million Americans.

“Part of the challenge for the IRS and Treasury in 2020 was they only had data on taxpayers that had previously filed taxes,” the GAO said. “In May 2021, the Treasury Inspector General identified potentially 10 million individuals eligible for payments. As of June, IRS had no plans to conduct additional outreach.”

A recent spending package from Democrats is set to give the IRS its biggest funding boost in decades, with $80 billion going to the agency in the next 10 years.

While more than half of that will go toward increased enforcement efforts like audits, around $33 billion will go toward operational support, services for payers and systems modernization.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Social Security checks getting big boost to balance inflation costs

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon get more money to help deal with the costs of inflation. The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security checks will get an 8.7% boost next year. That means, on average, the 70 million recipients will get an extra $140 each month.
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Economic Stimulus#Gao#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Treasury
WSAV News 3

Prayer vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night for Quinton Simon, the missing toddler who was last seen a week ago. The vigil is being held at Daffin Park and organizers say they wanted to come together to pray for little Quinton to be found safe. The vigil will start at 6:30 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m.  Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
IRS
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with Georgia debate performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Republican Herschel Walker won a moral victory by avoiding disaster at his sole televised debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) Friday. In the process, the former football star will have given his party hope that he can overcome a checkered campaign to prevail in the race, which could plausibly determine control of the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

5 things to watch as Warnock, Walker debate in Georgia

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his Republican rival, Herschel Walker, are set to meet for the first — and only — time on the debate stage Friday in Savannah with fewer than four weeks to go before Election Day. The race in Georgia has emerged as one of the most, if not the most, competitive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy