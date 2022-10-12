A new face has joined The Weather Experts team at Spectrum News 13. Meteorologist Zach Covey will bring you the weather every weekend morning. From a young age, Zach knew he loved weather. As a military brat who lived all over the world, he got to experience various climates, from Germany, which provided some harsh winters and heavy snows, to Virginia, where severe storms and drastic heat waves happened frequently.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO