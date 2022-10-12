Read full article on original website
Claressa Shields def. Savannah Marshall: Best photos
Check out these photos highlighting Claressa Shields’ boxing win over Savannah Marshall at The O2 in London. (Photos by James Chance–Getty Images)
Zach Covey joins Spectrum News 13
A new face has joined The Weather Experts team at Spectrum News 13. Meteorologist Zach Covey will bring you the weather every weekend morning. From a young age, Zach knew he loved weather. As a military brat who lived all over the world, he got to experience various climates, from Germany, which provided some harsh winters and heavy snows, to Virginia, where severe storms and drastic heat waves happened frequently.
Florida vs. Ohio
Watch as high schoolers from Florida and Ohio compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist of...
