WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.08 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WLFI.com
Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections
People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend. Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections. People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend.
WLFI.com
Logansport police: Body found in Wabash river
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFLI) — Logansport police are reporting that a body was found in the Wabash River Thursday evening. According to the Logansport Police Department officers were call to the 500 block of Dizardie Street around 4:50 p.m. Officers found 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Ortega was a Logansport resident. Police...
Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV considers closing West Lafayette branch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is considering closing its West Lafayette branch at 720 Navajo St. Mayor John Dennis says the move doesn't make sense. The BMV added a West Lafayette branch two decades ago in anticipation of the city's growth. But now,...
WLFI.com
Inflation blamed for record food assistance numbers in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Record numbers of people in Greater Lafayette are seeking food assistance due to inflation and high gas prices. But one local food bank reports fewer people donating meals than in the past. "We are seeing record numbers of people shopping with us this year," says...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WLFI.com
Union Street now a one-way street in downtown Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Delphi has a new one-way street downtown. Just this week, Union Street was turned into a one-way street from Main Street to Front Street where drivers can only go southbound. Union Street between Franklin and Main Streets is northbound only. This allows...
casscountyonline.com
Logansport Utilities: “State’s unfunded, mandated water/stormwater/sewer projects heighten need for water rates increase”
Upcoming projects required by the state have led the City of Logansport, its city council, and Logansport Utilities to consider future rate increases for water, wastewater, and stormwater. On September 27, 2022, the Logansport Utilities’ service board approved rate change resolutions. These resolutions will be forwarded to the city clerk...
Vocal group of Boone County residents against proposed development project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
Wayne Twp. crews battle apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis Downtown Heliport expected to close by end of year
The Indianapolis Airport Authority expects to receive federal approval by the end of 2022 to decommission the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport—a crucial step in the ongoing effort to redevelop the property. The authority and the city of Indianapolis on Wednesday confirmed the heliport—south of Washington Street between New Jersey and...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond police officer Seara Burton
Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Noblesville...
WLFI.com
Sheriff race is one of few contested campaigns in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One Republican and one Independent candidate are making their case to become the next sheriff. The competition for sheriff is among the only contested races in Carroll County. Republican Tony Liggett is running against independent candidate Mark Pinkard. Pinkard and Liggett are longtime police...
wrtv.com
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
Firefighters rescue woman from White River on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman who jumped into the White River on Indianapolis' near west side early Thursday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the 10th Street bridge over the White River shortly before 2 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the woman eventually jumped off the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
