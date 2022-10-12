ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
thechampionnewspaper.com

Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County

Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hustling#Local Life#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Wheelchair Attendants#Tsa Precheck
luxury-houses.net

This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta

The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
thehypemagazine.com

New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime

Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
scoopotp.com

Viva Chicken Enters Georgia Market

VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes. We spoke with a Viva representative who said Georgia has been on the restaurant’s radar for some time. Atlanta is a natural market of expansion for them as it is the largest, and closest to Charlotte, NC where their company is based. The second Georgia location, in Alpharetta, is slated to open early 2023.
KENNESAW, GA
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?

Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy