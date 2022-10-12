Read full article on original website
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Frustrated brides say Atlanta-based wedding photography business failed to deliver
ATLANTA — Brides from all over the country are complaining about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography. Frustrated clients say the photographer either did not show up or did not provide the final product. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray talked to Mimmi Phan, who only...
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
'It’s getting harder and harder out here' | Metro Atlanta’s high inflation rate not going away soon
ATLANTA — How much longer will it be before prices in metro Atlanta start going down, instead of up?. Right now, “It’s getting worse,” said Steve Winchester of Atlanta, speaking outside a supermarket as he loaded groceries into his car. He pointed to his own inflation numbers that he held in his hand, which were printed on his $200 grocery receipt.
Car slams into Buckhead pizza restaurant, driver tries freeing car
ATLANTA — Surveillance video captured the moment a Dodge Charger slammed into a Buckhead pizza restaurant. Atlanta police say the car crashed into the patio of Sauce Buckhead and damaged the windows, tables, chair and structure of the patio on Friday morning. Restaurant owners shared surveillance video with Channel...
This TikTok Reveals What A $1230 Loft For Rent Looks Like In Atlanta & Locals Are Impressed
With rental prices skyrocketing across Southern U.S. cities, deals in the housing market are seemingly harder to come by. But this loft for rent for just $1,230 in the swanky Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta, GA has grabbed the attention of both locals and content creators online. Located at 2025 Peachtree...
Doctors at Atlanta Medical Center concerned over release from non-compete contracts
ATLANTA — The lights are out, and the doors are closed on at the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. The hospital officially shut down its emergency department at 7 a.m. Friday. A full closure of the hospital is set for Nov. 1, and a big concern...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County
Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Oct. 14 - 16
ATLANTA — It's Friday, and there are tons to do this weekend in Atlanta, as usual. As we creep closer to Oct. 31, many places in the city have decided to get in the spooky spirit. Enjoy several fall and Halloween-themed events as well as the Taste of Soul Festival.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.795M Private Gated Property Ideally Designed for Grand Scale Entertaining and Daily Living in Atlanta
The Property in Atlanta boasts both a main & upper-level luxurious, primary suite, an elevator, hard to find 5 car, now available for sale. This home located at 4220 Harris Trl NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Cindy Smith – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: (404.274.3787) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Atlanta.
thehypemagazine.com
New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime
Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
‘People are going to end up dying:’ Neighbors share concerns over AMC’s ER shutting down today
ATLANTA — Early Friday morning, the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will close. It’s a big step toward closing the entire hospital on Nov. 1. “A lot of people are going to end up dying,” said Alison Page. Page says doctors in the AMC...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
Sisters With Superpowers honored in Atlanta (photos)
Rolling out, in an event powered by Chevrolet, Fifth Third Bank and AT&T Dream in Black, honored Sisters With Superpowers at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta on Oct. 13, 2022. Here are some of the best pictures snapped from the night, courtesy of DaeRae Media Group.
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
scoopotp.com
Viva Chicken Enters Georgia Market
VIVA Chicken is a fast-casual charcoal-fire rotisserie joint that serves distinctively fresh and flavorful chicken and sauces made from authentic Peruvian recipes. We spoke with a Viva representative who said Georgia has been on the restaurant’s radar for some time. Atlanta is a natural market of expansion for them as it is the largest, and closest to Charlotte, NC where their company is based. The second Georgia location, in Alpharetta, is slated to open early 2023.
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
a-z-animals.com
Are There Any Lakes with Alligators Near Atlanta, Georgia?
Atlanta, GA is often known as the New York of the South and is currently the largest city in the region (by a substantial amount). When we think of big cities, large animals usually aren’t a part of the conversation. While that may be true for the big cities in the northern United States, it’s a bit different in the South! Whether you are traveling to the region soon or are just curious, we are going to answer the question once and for all. Are there any lakes with alligators near Atlanta? Let’s get started.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
