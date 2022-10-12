ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 4

Jeff
3d ago

yup clear violation of our rights and they should be held accountable and as for corruption the democrats are criminals that cannot account for all of the so called covid relief money

Reply
3
Related
thecentersquare.com

With more charges against Madigan, Republicans demand change

(The Center Square) – As former House Speaker Michael Madigan faces another corruption charge, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics. In March, Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows

(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
The Center Square

Massachusetts voter to decide fate of 'Millionaire's Tax'

(The Center Square) – A tax on income beyond $1 million is part of a ballot referendum Massachusetts voters will decide in November. Ballot Question 1, pertaining to the state’s proposed “Millionaire’s Tax,” will be up for “yes” or “no” votes on Nov. 8. The tax would be imposed on those earners above the $1 million threshold and feature a 4% tax, on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WQAD

SAFE-T Act faces multiple lawsuits from Illinois State's Attorneys

GALESBURG, Ill. — The SAFE-T Act, a piece of Illinois legislation that was created with the intent of resolving shortcomings in the criminal justice system, now faces criticism and legal action from officials across the state. The act reforms three different areas of criminal justice: policing, pretrial and corrections....
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
Person
Michael Madigan
wmay.com

Close election expected for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District

(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn’t seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Attorney General#Lawsuits#Corruption#Legislature#Democratic#Republican#Covid 19
foxillinois.com

Illinois man arrested for filing false income tax returns

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Illinois man is facing three charges of filing false income taxes. Larry Dean Gibbs, 61, of St. Anne is being accused of filing false income tax returns in 2017 for the calendar years 2012, 2013, and 2014. Officials say Gibbs filed a Form 1040...
SAINT ANNE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy