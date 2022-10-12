Read full article on original website
Jeff
3d ago
yup clear violation of our rights and they should be held accountable and as for corruption the democrats are criminals that cannot account for all of the so called covid relief money
Reply
3
Related
Here Are 10 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election
At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
Madigan’s House rules remain in place as Republicans demand change, accountability
(The Center Square) – Facing more corruption charges, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s House rules are still in place. Minority Republicans are urging the new speaker to address the issue. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, faces an additional corruption charge. Already facing 22 federal corruption...
thecentersquare.com
With more charges against Madigan, Republicans demand change
(The Center Square) – As former House Speaker Michael Madigan faces another corruption charge, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics. In March, Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official...
Democrats defend the SAFE-T Act as opposition grows
(The Center Square) – As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive. The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts voter to decide fate of 'Millionaire's Tax'
(The Center Square) – A tax on income beyond $1 million is part of a ballot referendum Massachusetts voters will decide in November. Ballot Question 1, pertaining to the state’s proposed “Millionaire’s Tax,” will be up for “yes” or “no” votes on Nov. 8. The tax would be imposed on those earners above the $1 million threshold and feature a 4% tax, on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate.
IL governor election: Latest polls show Pritzker has significant lead over Bailey, tied downstate
A new poll shows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a significant lead over his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and they're tied downstate.
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling...
SAFE-T Act faces multiple lawsuits from Illinois State's Attorneys
GALESBURG, Ill. — The SAFE-T Act, a piece of Illinois legislation that was created with the intent of resolving shortcomings in the criminal justice system, now faces criticism and legal action from officials across the state. The act reforms three different areas of criminal justice: policing, pretrial and corrections....
RELATED PEOPLE
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
wmay.com
Close election expected for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn’t seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
Police groups endorsing different candidates for Illinois' 13th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – The two Illinois 13th Congressional District candidates have each picked up different endorsements from law enforcement groups ahead of the November election. The 13th Congressional District in Illinois, which is newly drawn without an incumbent candidate, has Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
Washington details $1.3B collective bargaining agreement with state employees
(The Center Square) – The Washington state Office of Financial Management updated the Joint Committee on Employment Relations on some of the details of the secretly negotiated compensation contracts for state employees estimated to cost more than $1.3 billion. Late last month, the Washington Federation of State Employees announced...
foxillinois.com
Illinois man arrested for filing false income tax returns
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Illinois man is facing three charges of filing false income taxes. Larry Dean Gibbs, 61, of St. Anne is being accused of filing false income tax returns in 2017 for the calendar years 2012, 2013, and 2014. Officials say Gibbs filed a Form 1040...
Missouri researchers to study efficiency, effectiveness of voting centers
(The Center Square) – Missouri researchers will study the November election in St. Louis County and a California city to measure the effectiveness of allowing voters to cast ballots anywhere in the county. David Kimball and Anita Manion from the University of Missouri-St. Louis received private funding of $85,935...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One
(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
California Gov. Newsom receives $14.9 million, with First Foundation Bank as top donor
Gov. Gavin Newsom is the number two fundraiser in California state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the California Secretary of State, the governor received $14,884,261 in total contributions and spent $18,165,007 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 24, 2022. Newsom is running for re-election in 2022.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 4