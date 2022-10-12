Read full article on original website
Related
Proposal 2 in Michigan: A guide to the wide-ranging amendment focused on elections
During the last midterm election, Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment to expand voting rights in the state. Now, they have a chance to make additional changes to Michigan's elections this fall, adopting or rejecting a wide-ranging proposal that would amend the state's constitution to establish early voting, enshrine current photo ID rules and much more.
fox2detroit.com
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
Nov. 8 Michigan midterm election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with the...
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Proposal 3, voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On November 8, voters will also decide if protecting abortion access should be added to the state constitution. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.
Michigan governor debate features accusations of lies, with abortion front and center
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led in several polls over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, though that lead has narrowed to the single digits in recent weeks.
GT County Clerk, Commission Candidate Weigh in as Michigan Voters Request Record Number of Absentee Ballots
The election is just under four weeks away and Michigan voters have requested a record number of absentee ballots. And it’s making some people concerned about he integrity of the upcoming election. So far, 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots. That surpasses the previous record from 2018...
Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate
The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Gov. Whitmer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
fox2detroit.com
Prop 2 draws support, ire from Michigan voters
Michigan voters will decide on a new set of amendments that would impact elections. Some voters support these rules, while others say they aren't the way to ensure secure elections.
fox2detroit.com
Both sides of Proposal 2 debate argue how amendment would impact Michigan elections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan voters head to the polls next month, they will decide on Proposal 2, which would add election provisions to the constitution. Some rules include allowing voters the right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement, requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and requiring military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by the election day.
‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’
Election deniers, the legislation they are proposing and their efforts to dismantle Michigan’s voting systems ahead of the midterm elections, are being highlighted as the top threats to democracy in Michigan. That’s from an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which surveyed grassroots organizers, legal analysts and academic experts to identify what they […] The post ‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Group rallies against Prop 3 at Michigan Capitol
Members of Democrats for Life of America and Michigan gathered at the state capitol to promote rejecting Prop 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier. The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell...
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
bridgemi.com
Opinion | Book bans are hurting Michigan and must be stopped
But a majority of people do not support censoring materials or banning books. A recent national public opinion poll conducted by the nonpartisan research firm Embold Research on behalf of EveryLibrary shows that 75 percent of American voters — Republicans, Democrats and Independents — oppose book banning. Just 8 percent of voters believe “there are many books that are inappropriate and should be banned.”
Comments / 4