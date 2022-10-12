ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Proposal 2 in Michigan: A guide to the wide-ranging amendment focused on elections

During the last midterm election, Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment to expand voting rights in the state. Now, they have a chance to make additional changes to Michigan's elections this fall, adopting or rejecting a wide-ranging proposal that would amend the state's constitution to establish early voting, enshrine current photo ID rules and much more.
fox2detroit.com

How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Nov. 8 Michigan midterm election voting guide

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with the...
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Proposal 3, voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On November 8, voters will also decide if protecting abortion access should be added to the state constitution. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.
fox2detroit.com

Both sides of Proposal 2 debate argue how amendment would impact Michigan elections

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan voters head to the polls next month, they will decide on Proposal 2, which would add election provisions to the constitution. Some rules include allowing voters the right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement, requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and requiring military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by the election day.
Michigan Advance

‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’

Election deniers, the legislation they are proposing and their efforts to dismantle Michigan’s voting systems ahead of the midterm elections, are being highlighted as the top threats to democracy in Michigan. That’s from an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which surveyed grassroots organizers, legal analysts and academic experts to identify what they […] The post ‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WLNS

POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
bridgemi.com

Opinion | Book bans are hurting Michigan and must be stopped

But a majority of people do not support censoring materials or banning books. A recent national public opinion poll conducted by the nonpartisan research firm Embold Research on behalf of EveryLibrary shows that 75 percent of American voters — Republicans, Democrats and Independents — oppose book banning. Just 8 percent of voters believe “there are many books that are inappropriate and should be banned.”
