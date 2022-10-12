ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022

This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
RAYMORE, MO
suntimesnews.com

MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri River Relief hosts last large scale clean-up of the year

Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday. The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, October 13

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot and that the shooting did not happen at Kelsey Drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico

Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
MOBERLY, MO
KSN News

3 Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF) – A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of […]
MISSOURI STATE
thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KOMU

FTC approves final sale of Orscheln to Tractor Supply Co.

The Federal Trade Commission approved the $320 million sale of 166 Orscheln Farm & Home stores to Tractor Supply Co. this week, but only 81 stores will be retained by the company. Bomgaars Supply Inc. will acquire 73 of the divested stores, and Buchheit Enterprises will buy 12, including the...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
MISSOURI STATE

