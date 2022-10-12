Read full article on original website
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Raymore, Missouri – October 14, 2022
This evening Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat with the first stop in another RV tour through small town Missuri. Over seventy-five people attended a meet and greet event at a local restaurant banquet room in Raymore, Missouri. Eric Schmitt (r),...
suntimesnews.com
MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
KOMU
Missouri River Relief hosts last large scale clean-up of the year
Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday. The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin...
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, October 13
Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot and that the shooting did not happen at Kelsey Drive.
Missouri Dude at Bennett Springs Fishing with Dog in His Backpack
My dad used to fish at Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri all the time. He never did it with a dog in his backpack which is something I've just seen accomplished thanks to a brand new video share. This interesting fishing moment from Bennett Springs included a brief backstory...
Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police
This November, voters will decide on the future of police funding in Missouri. The post Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
329,000 Missourians registered for annual statewide ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill on Oct. 20
A week before Missouri’s annual statewide earthquake drill, more than 329,000 people are already registered to participate in the Great Central U. S. “ShakeOut” on October 20. A total of nearly 2 million people are registered in the 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake.
KTLO
Missouri state employee accused of stealing $140K in unemployment funds
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri state employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, 63-year-old Vicky Hefner of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work with Missouri’s...
KOMU
Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico
Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
3 Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF) – A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are all kinds of […]
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
KOMU
FTC approves final sale of Orscheln to Tractor Supply Co.
The Federal Trade Commission approved the $320 million sale of 166 Orscheln Farm & Home stores to Tractor Supply Co. this week, but only 81 stores will be retained by the company. Bomgaars Supply Inc. will acquire 73 of the divested stores, and Buchheit Enterprises will buy 12, including the...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
kcur.org
Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent
Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
