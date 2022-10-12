Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the beneficiary of a rather soft roughing the passer penalty this past Sunday. Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the game but the penalty resulted in an automatic first down and a 21-15 Bucs win. On Thursday, Brady...
Bucs injury report: 3 ruled out, Julio Jones doubtful vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without three players on defense, and a big name on offense is unlikely to play in Week 6, as well. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and defensive back Logan Ryan (foot) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New Orleans Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints have been hit hard by injuries all season. It appears that will continue to be the case when they host the Cincinnati Bengals this week. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints were without three big names during Thursday's practice: wide receivers Michael Thomas and ...
Edelman believes Brady's personal situation will help Bucs
BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs."I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we...
Steelers sign CB Duke Dawson to practice squad
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. Dawson was one of a half dozen free agents the Steelers brought in for a workout on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Dawson was the only player among the group who the Steelers signed. This is almost...
Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Al Woods, Gabe Jackson doubtful
The Seahawks are going into their matchup with the Cardinals a bit light in the trenches. Their top defensive linemen Al Woods is considered doubtful, as is veteran right guard Gabe Jackson. Shelby Harris is also one of five players who are listed as questionable. Here is the team’s complete...
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Florio: Tomlin doesn't have the kind of juice inside Steelers HQ that people believe
With the Steelers languishing at 1-4 and three games in which they’ll be underdogs coming up before the bye, head coach Mike Tomlin is getting a lot of criticism.
Browns Morning Roundup: More Deion Jones news, Ethan Pocic excelling, and the Patriots on the way
Welcome back to another Thursday edition of Browns Morning Roundup. The Cleveland Browns continue to stay busy and on top of roster moves, as they continue to navigate through their intake with new linebacker Deion Jones. We also are to the point in the week where injury reports are beginning...
Tyler Lockett limited on Seahawks' latest injury report
The Seattle Seahawks practiced Thursday and released their second injury report as they get ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals. They had some new injuries appear that are worth watching because they are to starters. The Seahawks had seven players out and four players limited. The details of their...
Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas out on final Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints are officially going to be without Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty and Payton Turner in their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The good news is that Chris Olave and Ryan Ramczyk were upgraded to full participants. Olave was listed as questionable, but seems to be on pace to play.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
Packers-Jets Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable; Receiver Elevated
Rashan Gary practiced on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers will start despite his injured right thumb.
Giants vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 6 picks
The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks
The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
How to watch Steelers vs. Buccaneers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Buccaneers have a defense that allows only 16.6 points per game, so Pittsburgh's offense will have their work cut out for them.
