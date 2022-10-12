ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the beneficiary of a rather soft roughing the passer penalty this past Sunday. Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the game but the penalty resulted in an automatic first down and a 21-15 Bucs win. On Thursday, Brady...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Edelman believes Brady's personal situation will help Bucs

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs."I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Donovan Smith
Person
Logan Ryan
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Julio Jones
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas out on final Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints are officially going to be without Marshon Lattimore, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty and Payton Turner in their Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The good news is that Chris Olave and Ryan Ramczyk were upgraded to full participants. Olave was listed as questionable, but seems to be on pace to play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks

The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy