10 Area Teams Ranked in Latest MHSFCA State Poll
Ten area teams are ranked in the eighth Michigan High School Football Coaches Association state poll of the 2022 season.
Division 1
1. Belleville
2. Caledonia
3. Rockford
4. Macomb Dakota
5. Rochester Adams
6. West Bloomfield
7. Davison
8. Brighton
9. Lapeer
10. Detroit Catholic Central
Division 2
1. Dexter
2. Muskegon Mona Shores
3. Livonia Franklin
4. Warren De La Salle
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Birmingham Seaholm
7. East Lansing
8. South Lyon
9. Battle Creek Central
10. Midland
Division 3
1. Detroit Martin Luther King
2. Zeeland West
3. River Rouge
4. Mt. Pleasant
5. Walled Lake Western
6. Mason
7. Muskegon
8. St. Joseph
9. Grosse Pointe North
10. Lowell
Division 4
1. Whitehall
2. Grand Rapids South Christian
3. Redford Union
4. Riverview
5. Tecumseh
6. Hudsonville Unity Christian
7. Edwardsburg
8. Croswell-Lexington
9. Freeland
10. Hastings
Division 5
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Frankenmuth
3. Gladwin
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Portland
6. Belding
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Muskegon Oakridge
9. Berrien Springs
10. Marine City
Division 6
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic
2. Durand
3. Standish-Sterling
4. Clinton
5. Constantine
6. Boyne City
7. Ecorse
8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
9. Gladstone
T-10. Kent City
T-10. Negaunee
T-10. Clinton Township Clintondale
Division 7
1. Traverse City St. Francis
2. New Lothrop
3. Hudson
4. Detroit Central
5. Lawton
6. Jackson Lumen Christi
7. Union City
8. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
9. Ithaca
10. Napoleon
Division 8
1. Ubly
2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
3. Beal City
4. Fowler
5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
6. Iron Mountain
7. Reading
8. Detroit Leadership Academy
9. Centreville
10. Evart
8-Player Division 1
1. Martin
2. Munising
3. Merrill
4. Adrian Lenawee Christian
5. Norway
6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
7. Kingston
8. Rogers City
9. Newberry
10. Brown City
8-Player Division 2
1. Colon
2. Powers North Central
3. Marion
4. Climax-Scotts
5. Crystal Falls Forest Park
6. Morrice
7. Mendon
8. Peck
9. Au Gres-Sims
10. Posen
