Michigan State

10 Area Teams Ranked in Latest MHSFCA State Poll

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKsxS_0iWPdIGf00

Ten area teams are ranked in the eighth Michigan High School Football Coaches Association state poll of the 2022 season.

Division 1

1. Belleville

2. Caledonia

3. Rockford

4. Macomb Dakota

5. Rochester Adams

6. West Bloomfield

7. Davison

8. Brighton

9. Lapeer

10. Detroit Catholic Central

Division 2

1. Dexter

2. Muskegon Mona Shores

3. Livonia Franklin

4. Warren De La Salle

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Birmingham Seaholm

7. East Lansing

8. South Lyon

9. Battle Creek Central

10. Midland

Division 3

1. Detroit Martin Luther King

2. Zeeland West

3. River Rouge

4. Mt. Pleasant

5. Walled Lake Western

6. Mason

7. Muskegon

8. St. Joseph

9. Grosse Pointe North

10. Lowell

Division 4

1. Whitehall

2. Grand Rapids South Christian

3. Redford Union

4. Riverview

5. Tecumseh

6. Hudsonville Unity Christian

7. Edwardsburg

8. Croswell-Lexington

9. Freeland

10. Hastings

Division 5

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Frankenmuth

3. Gladwin

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

5. Portland

6. Belding

7. Detroit Country Day

8. Muskegon Oakridge

9. Berrien Springs

10. Marine City

Division 6

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic

2. Durand

3. Standish-Sterling

4. Clinton

5. Constantine

6. Boyne City

7. Ecorse

8. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

9. Gladstone

T-10. Kent City

T-10. Negaunee

T-10. Clinton Township Clintondale

Division 7

1. Traverse City St. Francis

2. New Lothrop

3. Hudson

4. Detroit Central

5. Lawton

6. Jackson Lumen Christi

7. Union City

8. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

9. Ithaca

10. Napoleon

Division 8

1. Ubly

2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

3. Beal City

4. Fowler

5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary

6. Iron Mountain

7. Reading

8. Detroit Leadership Academy

9. Centreville

10. Evart

8-Player Division 1

1. Martin

2. Munising

3. Merrill

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian

5. Norway

6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

7. Kingston

8. Rogers City

9. Newberry

10. Brown City

8-Player Division 2

1. Colon

2. Powers North Central

3. Marion

4. Climax-Scotts

5. Crystal Falls Forest Park

6. Morrice

7. Mendon

8. Peck

9. Au Gres-Sims

10. Posen

