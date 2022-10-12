Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
3 Professional Camera and Lens Combos You Can Get for About $1,000
When it comes to professional photography equipment, outfitting your camera bag can become expensive very quickly. Thankfully, though, we have been in the digital era long enough that there is a huge range of used gear available that is still plenty capable for a lot of applications. This great video will show you three great camera and lens combinations that can be had for about $1,000 and that will serve you well for plenty of needs.
techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
Gizmodo
Look Out for 'Water Stained' Images When Accessing Google Photos
Seeing corrupted photos in your Google Photos library? This has become a “trending” issue on the Google support pages in recent days. Fortunately, Google knows about it and plans to dole out a fix. It started with a Google Photos support thread that cropped up over the weekend...
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
You Can Now Get Paid $50 an Hour to Binge-Watch TikTok Videos
A company director said of the job: "We're just looking for someone who uses the app fairly frequently and has an active social-media presence of their own."
Android Authority
How to take astrophotography photos and time-lapses on Pixel phones
You may not see all the stars, but your Pixel phone can capture them. Pixel phones are known for their excellent cameras and computational photography. But AI improvements aren’t exclusive to general shots. Google’s algorithmic magic also makes interesting features like astrophotography mode possible. Shooting in astrophotography mode isn’t as easy as picking a mode and shooting, though. It’s a bit of a hidden feature, so we’re creating this tutorial for shooting astrophotography photos and time-lapses on Pixel phones.
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you translate any text around you using your iPhone's camera — here's how to do it
You can instantly translate foreign language text to English and other languages using the iPhone's Camera app in iOS 16. Point the camera at the text you want to translate, tap the Text Selection icon and then tap Translate. There are a lot of additional options in a pop-up menu...
itechpost.com
All Youtube Users Will Get a Handle: Here's What You Have to Know
Our online identities are mostly more about our usernames than our actual names. Platforms across social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, and more, use handles to identify a user better in a more direct way using its uniqueness. Looking back, YouTube is the platform that's left to not...
What to Know About Home Security Camera Installation
Do an Internet search for “surveillance cameras” and you’ll find a dizzying array of products and options with many different price points. We surveyed the current crop of cameras for you and found that most have a lot of the same features and can be had for only $50 to $200. So before you start shopping, think about the features that would fill your camera needs and security camera installation.
Fstoppers
Skylum Reveals Neo's Next Extension: Supersharp AI
Skylum has revealed another Extension that will soon be added to the Luminar Neo editing platform for Pro plan subscribers and owners of the 2022 Extensions Pack. Five Extensions have already been revealed, and today, another has been announced for next month: Supersharp AI, a tool for sharpening details in an image.
itechpost.com
Facebook Now Lets You Add Music to Your Posts — Here’s How To Use This Feature
Facebook is getting more and more liberal with how much you can add to your posts, and in a world where TikTok rules supreme, it needs to adapt to keep up with the competition. To counter TikTok's rise and probably to spice people's posts up, Meta is letting people add...
daystech.org
iPhone: find out how to make your iOS cell phone read a website without installing apps | applications | smartphone | Apple | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY & More Latest News
Among the not well-known capabilities of the iPhone There is the selection to learn the texts of a internet internet web page with out the need to arrange third-party packages since this attribute comes by default in your system. According to the above, this smartphone has a instrument known as...
Fstoppers
7 Steps for Buying a Lens
Perhaps no piece of photographic equipment is more crucial to your work and image quality than the lens you put on your camera, and as such, when it comes time to purchase one, it is something you should consider carefully. If you are ready to purchase your next lens, check out this great video tutorial that will give you seven steps to follow to ensure you get the right lens for your needs and budget.
Android Authority
How to transfer photos from your iPhone to a Windows PC
Not as seamless as on a Mac, but still easy enough. If you have an iPhone but are still very attached to your Windows computer, then there’s no reason why the two can’t co-exist side-by-side. One example is when you want to transfer iPhone photos to your Windows computer. On a Mac, they would seamlessly transfer to the Photos app on each device using iCloud. But on a Windows machine, it’s just a simple case of either attaching a USB cable or downloading the photos from the iCloud website.
Business Insider
How to change your lock screen on an iPhone and use all of iOS 16's new wallpaper options
You can change your lock screen on an iPhone to any photo you have saved, a series of photos, and more. If your iPhone has iOS 16 or newer, you can also choose from a gallery of premade lock screens or add widgets. You can save multiple lock screen designs...
How Many Security Cameras Do I Need?
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. As a safety and security expert, I have lots of experience installing...
