Margot Robbie says police had to shut down 'Amsterdam' filming because the director never called 'cut'
Margot Robbie told "The Tonight Show" that the director David O. Russell refused to stop filming. The Pasadena, California, police department was forced to shut down production, she said. Christian Bale was acting right up until the authorities told the crew to stop, she added.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Jennifer Lawrence ‘Lost a Sense of Control’ Because Early Success Made Her Feel Like a ‘Commodity’
Few movie stars have ascended to Hollywood’s highest heights as fast as Jennifer Lawrence did. After earning an Oscar nomination for her first major film role in “Winter’s Bone,” Lawrence was cast in two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, playing Mystique in “X-Men: First Class” and Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The latter role turned her into a bona fide superstar and she quickly followed that by winning an Oscar for her performance in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook.” From that point on, she was one of Hollywood’s most coveted (and highly compensated) actresses. But according to Lawrence, the success wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP
Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome and honoured in an Italian ceremony - as he takes a break from filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city
Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries
In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight. The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman. More from The Hollywood ReporterCourtney Vucekovich Clarifies Bite-Mark Photo as 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Makes EditArmie Hammer Accuser Slams 'House of Hammer' Docuseries Team: "They Remind Me of Armie"Armie Hammer Docuseries 'House of Hammer' Explores Cannibalism, Abuse Allegations and Family Trauma Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour...
Noah Baumbach Details ‘Painful’ Eight-Year Career Gap, Working With Greta Gerwig at BFI London Film Festival
“White Noise” director Noah Baumbach spoke about his career highlights – and low points – as well as his creative partnership with Greta Gerwig during the BFI London Film Festival on Friday afternoon (Oct. 7). Asked about the eight-year gap between making “Mr. Jealousy” and “The Squid and the Whale,” Baumbach quipped: “I thought, you know what? I really needed about eight years off.” “No, it wasn’t by design, it was by accident,” he quickly clarified. “I sort of had two careers in a way. I had this early career very quickly and I was really figuring it all out as I...
Jennifer Lawrence Helped Convince Shailene Woodley to Do ‘Divergent’
Having led a major film franchise of her own, Jennifer Lawrence was the perfect person to help convince Shailene Woodley to do the 'Divergent' movies.
Harvey Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd talks playing herself in 'validating' new drama ‘She Said’
Ashley Judd says it was a "simple" decision to play herself in "She Said," a movie about The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein.
Elle
Jennifer Coolidge and Naomi Watts Talk The Watcher and Older Women Thriving Onscreen
What would you do if you started receiving eerie, anonymous letters in your dream home?. “I don’t think I’d just suddenly leave,” Naomi Watts tells ELLE.com, empathizing with her character Nora Brannock in Netflix’s The Watcher. In the thriller series, Nora and her family move into a stunning new house only to be sent threatening letters from a mysterious author who knows them by name and refers to the kids as “young blood.”
SFGate
‘She Said’ Star Carey Mulligan on Playing the Reporter Who Took Down Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Was Terrified the Whole Time’
In 2017, investigative journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor exposed Harvey Weinstein’s numerous sexual assault scandals and the Hollywood system that enabled him. Five years later, the story behind the influential New York Times report is being told on screen. At the worldwide premiere of “She Said” at the...
Everything to Know About ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 So Far
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and More: 5 Times the Oscars Snubbed Incredible Horror Performances in the Last Decade
Although many horror movies are pop culture staples, they’re often brushed over by critics when awards season comes around.
16 details you probably missed in 'Ghostbusters'
Even die-hard fans of the cult-classic 1984 film starring Bill Murray may not have noticed all of these hidden background gems and subtle references.
The week in classical: The Ring of the Nibelung; Berlin Philharmonic/ Fischer review – a human experiment
Staatsoper Unter den Linden; Berliner Philharmonie, Berlin. Outstanding performances can’t save Dmitri Tcherniakov’s new production of the Ring – originally due to have been conducted by Daniel Barenboim – from closing to a barrage of boos. The cheers should have been for Daniel Barenboim. Berlin’s new...
Amazing pictures of Dame Angela Lansbury throughout her life
Star of stage and screen Dame Angela Lansbury, who was best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, has died aged 96.Tributes have been paid from people across the entertainment industry to the “truly inspirational” Irish-British-American actor – who appeared in more than 50 films – including roles such as Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast and Miss Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks.Here are some of the most beautiful pictures from Lansbury’s long career…Moving from New York to LA in 1942, and according to Pink News Lansbury got involved in the city’s...
Olivia Colman Sparkles in Cape Dress & Metallic Heels for ‘Empire of Light’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Olivia Colman attended the “Empire of Light” premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival yesterday, in London. The “Crown” actress wore a black flowing gown to the screening. The glamorous dress featured a crystal-embellished neckline that followed through to her long sleeves with a black cape laying nicely on her shoulders. Colman accessorized with two silver rings and earrings that matched perfectly with her sparkling look. She kept the neutral tones going all the way until the finishing touch with a simple black clutch fastened by a silver clasp. Her glamorous footwear stole the show with a sheer body and a metallic...
Kaitlyn Dever Goes Sheer in Dior Lace Top With Swing Skirt for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Kaitlyn Dever stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in a statement outfit to promote her upcoming projects. The actress wore a head-to-toe look by Dior with a lace top and matching bralette coordinated with a swing skirt and embellished sling-back pumps. More from WWDArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsBloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated WithA Look Back at Marc Bohan Dever is a fan of the fashion house, as she recently wore another full look by the brand to the “Rosaline” premiere on Oct. 6. Speaking to Meyers, Dever revealed what it’s like starring...
