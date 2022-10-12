ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, TX

kjas.com

Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co

It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

‘A pivotal moment’ - Woodville native rises to national attention - Video

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The term “overnight sensation” is fraught with the fault of a fickle public’s perception. For every artist, band or performer who seems to emerge from nowhere to top the charts or reach the heights of viral YouTube stardom, there’s been years, decades even, woodshedding their artform.
WOODVILLE, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
LUFKIN, TX
Chester, TX
K-Fox 95.5

The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas

What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
ZAVALLA, TX
kjas.com

Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs

KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
JASPER, TX

