East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
kjas.com
Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co
It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
East Texas News
‘A pivotal moment’ - Woodville native rises to national attention - Video
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The term “overnight sensation” is fraught with the fault of a fickle public’s perception. For every artist, band or performer who seems to emerge from nowhere to top the charts or reach the heights of viral YouTube stardom, there’s been years, decades even, woodshedding their artform.
KTRE
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas
What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
Woodville's Kim Cruse gets 4-chair turn during blind auditions on The Voice, picks 'Team Legend'
WOODVILLE, Texas — Kim Cruse hadn't gotten through the first 15 seconds of her blind audition singing Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" on The Voice before John Legend slammed his button. Cruse, 30, who was raised in and still lives in Woodville, earned herself a "four-chair turn" from the judges...
KFDM-TV
Teacher indicted in Hardin County on charge of improper relationship with student
A teacher has been indicted on a charge of improper relationship with a student. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Pinckney on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, according to Sheriff Mark Davis. Sheriff Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Pinckney surrendered at the sheriff's...
fox26houston.com
Roughly 60-year-old water pump fails; 2 Texas towns left days without water
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - People living in Hull and Daisetta, Texas have been without drinking water for more than four days. "Most people don’t know who to yell at right now, because we don’t have water," said Lillian England. "We’re looking at a week at least of nothing but yuck."
kjas.com
Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs
KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
