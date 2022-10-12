ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressional Black-Jewish Relations Caucus condemns antisemitic comments from rapper Ye

By Jared Gans
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXa8F_0iWPbFY400

The leaders of a bipartisan congressional caucus dedicated to supporting relations between Black and Jewish Americans and addressing issues that impact both groups released a statement Wednesday denouncing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for the antisemitic comments he has made recently.

The heads of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), said in a statement that they “strongly condemn” the remarks.

“This kind of inflammatory rhetoric and perpetuation of stereotypes fuels violence amid a rise in antisemitism and racism throughout the country,” they said. “Words have consequences, which is why the Black and Jewish communities must stand together to make clear there is no room for this kind of hurtful and hateful rhetoric.”

Ye made multiple antisemitic posts on social media over the weekend, leading to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended.

Controversy arose after Instagram took down a post from the rapper in which he suggested that rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people.

He later tweeted that he was “going death con 3” on Jewish people. He said in the tweet that he could not be antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew.”

Ye seemed to be referring to the ideology of the Black Hebrew Israelites, who claim that Black people are the “true” descendants of the Israelites in the Bible.

Some, but not all, Black Hebrew Israelites hol d antisemitic views and believe other races are inferior to Blacks, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Ye faced further criticis m after unaired portions of his interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson surfaced, revealing he advanced multiple antisemitic conspiracy theories.

He appeared to refer to the false conspiracy theory that Jewish people control financial institutions, saying, “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

He also told Carlson that he trusts Latinos more than “certain other businessmen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Person
Brenda Lawrence
Person
Lee Zeldin
KSN News

Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Body camera footage detailing an incident between a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event has been released. Whipple is calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black People#Congressional Caucus#Black Hebrew Israelites#Condemn#Racism#Jewish Americans#Black Jewish Relations
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 7 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games. Games covered: Cheney: 0at Andale (Game of the Week): 32 Hutchinson: 13at Maize: 41 Derby: […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
KSN News

WATCH: Officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
KSN News

Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy