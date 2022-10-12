Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Video Of Margot Robbie Sweetly Admitting Her Husband Is A Real-Life Slytherin Goes Viral
Margot Robbie is in love with a Slytherin and she couldn't be prouder.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Meghan Markle Calls Out ‘Kill Bill’ for ‘Toxic Stereotyping’ of Asian Women, but Lucy Liu Has Often Fought Back Against the Claim
Meghan Markle returned to her “Archetypes” podcast on Spotify for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and devoted the new episode to Hollywood’s long persistent Asian stereotype of the “Dragon Lady.” Markle called out two films, “Austin Powers” and “Kill Bill,” for being harmful in how they depicted Asian women as over-sexualized and/or overagressive.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Mindy Kaling ‘surprised’ by backlash against Scooby-Doo’s Velma being depicted as South Asian
Mindy Kaling has commented on the online backlash surrounding the depiction of the Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley in an upcoming animated series. The character, who has traditionally appeared as white in the original comics and film adaptations, is South Asian in the new spin-off.The Office star will voice the famously bespectacled character on Velma, as well as executive produce the show for HBO Max.At New York’s Comic-Con on Thursday (6 October), Kaling said that she’s “always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media”, according to a report from Insider.“I think of the characters in this as so...
Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks Are Making a Documentary About John Candy: 'Expect Tears'
The beloved life and career of John Candy is getting the documentary treatment. Ryan Reynolds announced Monday that he and Colin Hanks are working on a nonfiction film about the late comedian's legacy through Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company, after Candy began trending on Twitter ahead of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K re-release.
Velma Will Be A Lesbian In The Newest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film
The trailer for the newest Scooby-Doo film is finally here. In the trailer, it has been confirmed that the character Velma will be a lesbian in the movie and will be the first LGBTQ+ character in the Scooby-Doo universe. While Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, dates the museum owner, played...
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
NFL・
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
Talking With Tami
First Look: Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey
The first poster for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, is here! “The Little Mermaid,” helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a...
Is Cartoon Network’s end near?
Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Channing Dungey announced a 26% decrease in staff after acquiring Cartoon Network.
Disney Pushes ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ and More Calendar Shake-Ups
Disney announced major shifts to their theatrical release calendar on Tuesday, including delays for six Marvel films and official release dates for Kenneth Branagh’s next Hercule Poirot film, among others. On the Marvel slate, the delays include Mahershala Ali-led “Blade” film being pushed back by nearly a full year, from November 23, 2023 to September 6, 2024. The new release date announcement comes shortly after the film’s production went on hold until early next year after director Bassam Tariq exited the film in September. The project currently does not yet have a director attached. The other delayed Marvel films include the untitled...
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
tvinsider.com
Watch Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Tap Dance in ‘Spirited’ Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Set to land on the streamer on November 18, following its theatrical release on November 11, the holiday musical comedy reimagines the Charles Dickens’ classic from the perspective of the ghosts. The story centers on the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell), who, each Christmas Eve, picks one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.
Velma Has A Crush On A Woman In Latest ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie, Confirming Her LGBTQ Identity For Fans
The speculation can be put to rest: Velma is attracted to women. “Scooby-Doo” fans have wondered about the animated character’s sexuality for years. Clips of the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been posted all over social media. They show Velma crushing on a new character, Coco Diablo.
16 details you probably missed in 'Ghostbusters'
Even die-hard fans of the cult-classic 1984 film starring Bill Murray may not have noticed all of these hidden background gems and subtle references.
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther 2’s place in the MCU timeline has been teased
With so many superhero movies and Marvel series to satisfy our cravings, keeping track of the goings on in the MCU is never an easy task. With the Black Panther 2 release date just around the corner, it’s going to be pretty useful to understand its place in the Marvel movie timeline, and luckily Disney just gave us some answers.
