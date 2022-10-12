Mindy Kaling has commented on the online backlash surrounding the depiction of the Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley in an upcoming animated series. The character, who has traditionally appeared as white in the original comics and film adaptations, is South Asian in the new spin-off.The Office star will voice the famously bespectacled character on Velma, as well as executive produce the show for HBO Max.At New York’s Comic-Con on Thursday (6 October), Kaling said that she’s “always constantly surprised by reactions to everything on social media”, according to a report from Insider.“I think of the characters in this as so...

