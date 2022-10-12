ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, IA

Iowa’s ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ named for 2022

WAUKON, Iowa – A small northeast Iowa town is home to Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon the winner of its annual contest Friday. Lid’s took the top spot out of 449 establishments that were nominated. Dan and Kelly Liddiard opened Lid’s […]
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford

A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
Charles City Dentists Selected Young Entrepreneur of the Year

A pair of Charles City dentists have been honored with one of the top Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards for 2022. The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center Tuesday night presented various awards that celebrate entrepreneurs and partners who make north Iowa a great place to work and live. Dr. Reed Faldet and Dr. Addison Faldet of Hometown Dental in Charles City were named Young Entrepreneur of the Year during ceremonies in Mason City.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Harvest, 1972 It was harvest time in 1972 at the Kennedy farm south of Clear Lake. Ed Lincicum drove the tractor pulling a carrot harvester while Kenny Johnson drove alongside in the truck catching the carrots.. Fidel Sanchez was on top of the truck watching the carrots pour in and Rolland Sharratt was behind the harvester. The 35-acre farm produced about 15 tons of the long type of carrots per acre, while the average for short carrots ran around 20-25 tons per acre.
Iowa has a new best tenderloin

WAUKON, Iowa — Iowa has anew best tenderloin. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon has taken the Iowa Pork Producers' top honor this year. With no prior food service experience, the owner took the site of his auto sales shop and flipped it during the pandemic. The northeast Iowa...
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
Road Construction Along Highway 9 in Northeast Iowa Thursday, Friday

Motorists driving on U.S. Highway 9 in the Decorah area can expect some travel disruptions the next couple of days. A Facebook post from the Decorah Police Departments says the intersection of Highway 9 and Old Stage Road on the east side of town, near Walmart, will have several lane closures with detours on Thursday (10.13). Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Floyd County Supervisor Candidates Participate in Forum

Candidates vying for seats on the Floyd County Board of Supervisors appeared at a public forum Wednesday night in Charles City. The question-and-answer session at the Charles City Senior Center was hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Candidates running...
Ruth Rinn, 87

CRESCO - Ruth M. Rinn, age 87, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco, with Father Jacob Rouse officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the start of the service, with Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Cresco immediately following the service.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Emergency medical services on the ballot in northern Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – A few counties in northeast Iowa have to rely on ambulance services of other communities. That could change this November. On the ballot in northern Iowa, voters will decide whether or not the county can collect taxes to fund emergency medical services in the area.
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
