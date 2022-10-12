Read full article on original website
Related
bladenonline.com
Safety City at the N.C. State Fair and Other NCDOT Announcements
Fall is here, and that means it’s time for the N.C. State Fair. We hope you enjoy the rides, games and food, and also stop by Safety City, located near the Kerr Scott building. Visited by more than thousands every year, the attraction informs and engages visitors on things...
bladenonline.com
JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, St. Pauls 0
BLADENBORO – West Bladen’s Lady Knight jayvees posted their 5th consecutive victory Thursday with a 2-0 victory over St. Pauls by set scores of 25-13 and 25-19. Tah’lea Bethea dominated the net play for West with 6 kills and 3 blocks. Sophomore Marlie Walters poured in 8 service points that included 3 aces and smashed in 2 kills. Freshman Natalee Sykes dished out 5 assists and contributed 2 aces, 2 service points and 1 dig.
Comments / 0