Connecticut State

Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty

WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
Will Texas follow suit in pot conviction pardons?

Last week, President Biden said he would pardon Americans convicted of 'simple possessions' of marijuana. Dr. Chris Wolfe, Assistant Professor of Political Sciences at the University of St. Thomas discusses what we might see out of Texas in regard to marijuana pardons.
Am I registered to vote in Texas? How to check registration status

Texans will soon be heading to the polls to vote in the midterm election on Nov. 8. Voters will be deciding the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and other statewide positions, as well as electing some local leaders. In order to vote in Texas, you must be 18 years...
How safe is Texas regarding COVID-19? New study may surprise you

HOUSTON - While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our entire world, things are finally slowing down, some states have gotten safer than others with respect to transmission and getting people vaccinated. In fact, a recent study from WalletHub ranked Texas among the top 10 safest states during COVID-19. Their findings showed...
What day are midterm elections 2022? How to prepare beforehand

HOUSTON - Texas voters will soon be heading to the polls to take part in the democratic process during the midterm election; and while it may seem like a while away, it's actually closer than we thought. Tuesday, November 8 will be Texas' midterm elections and before anything, folks should...
High inflation has US consumers falling behind on their bills

HOUSTON - Inflation reached another 40-year high. The September Consumer Price Index was up 8.2% over a year ago. As rents, utility bills, credit card rates, grocery prices, and gas prices are all up, more people are struggling just to pay the bills. A review of U.S. Census Bureau data...
