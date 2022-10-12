Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
fox26houston.com
Will Texas follow suit in pot conviction pardons?
Last week, President Biden said he would pardon Americans convicted of 'simple possessions' of marijuana. Dr. Chris Wolfe, Assistant Professor of Political Sciences at the University of St. Thomas discusses what we might see out of Texas in regard to marijuana pardons.
fox26houston.com
Am I registered to vote in Texas? How to check registration status
Texans will soon be heading to the polls to vote in the midterm election on Nov. 8. Voters will be deciding the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and other statewide positions, as well as electing some local leaders. In order to vote in Texas, you must be 18 years...
fox26houston.com
How safe is Texas regarding COVID-19? New study may surprise you
HOUSTON - While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our entire world, things are finally slowing down, some states have gotten safer than others with respect to transmission and getting people vaccinated. In fact, a recent study from WalletHub ranked Texas among the top 10 safest states during COVID-19. Their findings showed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
When is the Texas governor vote? 2022 midterm election day, early voting dates
Texas voters will head to the polls this fall to elect the state’s governor for the next four years. While election day is Nov. 8, there are several dates voters need to be aware of including the deadline to register to vote and when the early voting period begins.
fox26houston.com
What day are midterm elections 2022? How to prepare beforehand
HOUSTON - Texas voters will soon be heading to the polls to take part in the democratic process during the midterm election; and while it may seem like a while away, it's actually closer than we thought. Tuesday, November 8 will be Texas' midterm elections and before anything, folks should...
fox26houston.com
High inflation has US consumers falling behind on their bills
HOUSTON - Inflation reached another 40-year high. The September Consumer Price Index was up 8.2% over a year ago. As rents, utility bills, credit card rates, grocery prices, and gas prices are all up, more people are struggling just to pay the bills. A review of U.S. Census Bureau data...
Comments / 0